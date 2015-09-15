BMF is prepping for its Season 3 bow at Starz, and Blavity’s Shadow and Act has exclusive new photos, as well as new information about the recurring cast members and guest stars.

Season 3 is set to premiere on March 1. BMF stars Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., Da’Vinchi, Russell Hornsby, Michole Briana White, Steve Harris, Kelly Hu and LaLa Anthony.

Dominique “Lil Baby” Jones will make his acting debut in a guest-starring role this season. Other guest stars include Cynthia Bailey and Saweetie. The three will play the roles of Payne, Keeya and Gloria, and the trio joins previously-announced season 3 guest stars 2 Chainz and Ne-Yo.

Lil Baby’s Payne is “an eager-to-learn foot soldier out of Atlanta,” Saweetie’s Keeya is a “former college athlete who’s now on the streets in St. Louis” and Bailey’s Gloria is Detective Bryant’s “hard-working ex-wife who is grappling with their son’s legal battle.”

Joining the season in recurring roles are Bechir Sylvain as Glock, Taylor Sele as Dr. Maurice, Kadianne Whyte as Angel, Ren King as Henrietta ‘Henri’ Andreas, Morgan Alexandria as Detective Colbie Amberson, Christopher B. Duncan as “Frank ‘Blaze’ Andreas and Cedric Martin as Caesar.

Sydney Mitchell and Laila D. Pruitt return this season as LaWanda and Nicole Flenory in recurring roles.

Check out the photos below:

The series is executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson through his G-Unit Film and Television alongside creator and executive producer Randy Huggins, with showrunner and executive producer Heather Zuhlke. Anthony Wilson and Anne Clements also serve as executive producers on the series. BMF is produced through Jackson’s G-Unit Film and Television in association with Lionsgate Television for Starz.