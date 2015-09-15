Starz has dropped the Season 3 trailer for BMF, and it sees Meech and Terry taking on the East Coast.

The season premieres March 1 at midnight on the Starz app and will debut on the linear channel at 8 p.m.

Here’s the official description:

“BMF” continues the story of the inspiring true legends, brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Demetrius Flenory, Jr.) and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory (Da’Vinchi), who founded one of the most influential crime families in the country, the Black Mafia Family. We parachute into the early ’90s in season three, with Meech moving to Atlanta, hoping to grow the BMF empire in the south and rise to the top of the Atlanta drug scene. At the same time, Terry remains in the “D,” handling business there, not yet aware of all the dangers lurking around the corner. Charles Flenory (Russell Hornsby) and Lucille Flenory’s (Michole Briana White) marriage remains on the rocks, and Detective Bryant (Steve Harris), on probation from work, and Detective Jin (Kelly Hu) find themselves on opposite sides of the law, but might find common ground in their determination to take down BMF. Additionally, season three includes special guest stars recurring throughout the season, who cross paths with Meech and Terry in this next phase of their unbelievable journey.

Season 3 sees returning stars Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., Da’Vinchi, Russell Hornsby, Michole Briana White, Steve Harris, Kelly Hu, La La Anthony, Sydney Mitchell and Laila D. Pruitt. Guest stars this season are Lil Baby, Saweetie, Cynthia Bailey, 2 Chainz and Ne-Yo.

BMF is executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson through G-Unit Film and Television production company alongside creator and executive producer Randy Huggins (“Star,” “Rebel,” “Power”) and showrunner and executive producer Heather Zuhlke. Anthony Wilson and Anne Clements also executive produce. BMF is produced through Jackson’s G-Unit Film and Television production company in association with Lionsgate Television for STARZ.

Watch the trailer below: