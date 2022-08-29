Tubi has dropped the first trailer for Boarders, the upcoming UK series that the streamer is bringing stateside after it aired on BBC across the pond. All six episodes are set to premiere exclusively on Tubi starting March 8.

Written by BAFTA-nominated screenwriter Daniel Lawrence Taylor, here’s the series synopsis:

BOARDERS is a high-energy, warm and funny coming of age drama which follows the lives of five Black inner city school teenagers who find themselves on scholarships to one of Britain’s oldest and most prestigious boarding schools, St. Gilberts. The series will see these students navigate a new world, forming new friendships along the way while also going on journeys of self-discovery.

The cast includes Josh Tedeku as Jaheim, Jodie Campbell as Leah, Myles Kamwendo as Omar, Sekou Diaby as Toby and Aruna Jalloh as Femi.

Produced by Studio Lambert in association with All3Media International for the BBC, Taylor executive produces alongside Madeline Sinclair and Susan Hogg as well as the BBCs’s Nawfal Faizullah and Ayela Butt.

“I’m beyond excited that Tubi is bringing Boarders to North America,” Taylor said in a prior statement. “This is a quintessentially British coming-of-age school show with big universal themes of belonging, achievement, first crushes, forging friendships, and awkward sexual encounters that will hit home as hard for the North American audiences as it does for us Brits. It is jam-packed with exciting new talent both in front of and behind the camera and is filled with humour, pathos, and straight up joy. I know the Tubi audience will love watching it as much as I loved creating it.”

Watch the trailer below: