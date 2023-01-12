Boots Riley’s second feature film I Love Boosters has found its cast

Deadline reports that Keke Palmer, LaKeith Stanfield, Naomi Ackie and Demi Moore will star in Riley’s next film, with principal photography starting this fall. More actors will be announced at some point, since casting is still in progress.

According to Deadline, I Love Boosters “centers on a ring of enterprising boosters (aka shoplifters, equal opportunists) who take aim at a cutthroat fashion maven.”

No other details have been released.

The film marks the second time Riley and Stanfield have worked together since the 2018 film Sorry to Bother You.

Neon is producing and serving as a co-financier with Waypoint Entertainment.

Ryder Pictuer Company’s Aaron Ryder and Andrew Swett are producing with Savage Rose Films’ Allison Rose Carter and Jon Read. Executive producers include Gus Deardoff and Mike Jackman.