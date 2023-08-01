A feature scripted film on Boyz II Men is in development, as well as a documentary about the iconic R&B group.

As Variety exclusively reported, the group as partnered with Compelling Pictures and Primary Wave to develop a narrative feature film. Boyz II Men members Nathan Morris, Shawn Stockman and Wanya Morris are executive producing.

Compelling also has a documentary project about the group in the works that will focus on the group’s dominance in the 1990s and 2000s and continued success today.

In a statement on behalf of the group, Morris said, “We’ve been waiting to find the right partners who understand our story and are willing to tell it all. Denis and Jeff at Compelling Pictures understood us Day 1.”

The film’s producers include Denis O’Sullivan (Bohemian Rhapsody) and Jeff Kalligheri (I Wanna Dance With Somebody) for Compelling Pictures. They are also already in talks with directors and writers in order to fast-track the film. With the group involved, they also have use of the group’s catalog.

“Boyz II Men are one of the most influential bands of a generation. They are one of the few who transcend genre and format,” said Primary Wave’s Larry Mestel, who is also producing. “Primary Wave is proud to expand its partnership with the band and look forward to creating a story with Joe, Jeremy and Compelling that will last forever and reintroduce the band to a new youth culture.”

Other producers are Joe Mulvihill for the Mulvi Group and Jeremy M. Rosen for Roxwell Films.

Ori Allon, Dennis Casali and Steven Garcia are also executive producing.