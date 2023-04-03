The Recording Academy’s R&B screening committee made the decision, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

This means Tyla’s album will be going up against albums like Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department, Billie Eilish’s Hit Me Hard and Soft, Sabrina Carpenter’s Short N’ Sweet, Ariana Grande’s Eternal Sunshine and Chappell Roan’s The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess.

In response to the news, Tyla tweeted, “I make it all,” with the kissy-face emoji.