New blood is coming to this Bravo staple!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills added a sprinkle of color when they cast actress and model Garcelle Beauvais as the franchise’s first full-time Black cast member in Season 10. Beauvais has held her own amongst the elite group of socialites and businesswomen of the 90210 zip code, and has not been afraid to go toe-to-toe with the likes of Erika Jayne and others.

Now, four seasons later, Bravo has tapped another boss to add to the Black girl magic of the cast: Bozoma Saint John.

She joins Saint Beauvais, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Kyle Richards and Sutton Stracke in the season. Kathy Hilton and Bride of Chucky star Jennifer Tilly will appear as “friends” of the core cast. The announcement came via Bravo’s social media. Saint John shared on her social media as well, captioning the post: “There’s a BADASS in the HOUSE! 💎,” she wrote via Instagram.

Saint John’s resume is impressive. She’ll definitely give the cast a run for their money in terms of business acumen. She was famously the chief marketing officer at Netflix from 2020-22 and held the same post at Endeavor before her work on the streamer She’s also worked for major brands including Uber and Apple — the latter she joined when it bought Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine’s Beats Music. She also worked for Pepsi. Her memoir The Urgent Life: My Story of Love, Loss and Survival was published in 2023.

She was also named Forbes’ World’s Most Influential CMO and has been a frequent TED Talk speaker.

She was married to Peter Saint John, whom she had two children with, from 2003 until his death in 2013. He died after a battle with cancer.

Production for the season kicked off last month. No premiere date has been announced, but its expected to return later this year.