Bravo has announced four new series, including a new Real Housewives series and two new series that will be reboots/revivals of prior series.

The new Housewives series is the long-rumored The Real Housewives of Rhode Island. The Shahs of Sunset, which was put on pause a few years ago, will be back in the form of a spinoff of The Valley, called The Valley: Persian Style (wt). Bravo’s Ladies of London, which last aired on Bravo in 2017, will be back with a fully new cast. And a completely new series, Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition, is also coming.

More details on what else we know about the Bravo slate

The following series have also been renewed: Below Deck Med Season 10, Below Deck Down Under Season 4, Married to Medicine Season 12, Southern Charm Season 11, Southern Hospitality Season 4, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 15, The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 19, The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 10, and The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 6.

Shows that were previously confirmed to come this year are Below Deck, Next Gen NYC, The Real Housewives of Miami, Kings Court, with Vanderpump Rules returning for Season 12 and The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys Season 2 will be on Bravo, moving from Peacock.

Currently airing shows are The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Bravo’s Love Hotel, Below Deck Down Under, The Valley, Summer House, Top Chef and Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Here’s more on the newly announced series, per their official descriptions:

‘The Real Housewives of Rhode Island’

Set against the shores of the Ocean State, “The Real Housewives” franchise expands into the world of a tight-knit circle of Rhode Islanders who have deep community roots and families that go back generations. With aspirational lives, thriving businesses and tangled family dynamics, these decade-long friendships prove that in a state this small, there’s no escaping your past … or each other.

The series is produced by Evolution Media, with Lucilla D’Agostino, Joseph Ferraro, Jen McClure-Metz and Andy Cohen executive producing.

‘Ladies of London’

“Ladies of London” is back with a new wave of British blue bloods, ambitious American expats and glamorous international socialites. As tradition clashes with the fast-paced globalized world, these power players redefine what it means to be a woman of status in one of the most iconic cities in the world. Here connections are currency and the crown isn’t the only thing up for grabs.

The series is produced by BBC Studios America, with Ryan O’Dowd, Krystal Whitney, Craig Turner and Barrie Bernstein executive producing.

‘The Valley: Persian Style’ (wt)

Reza Farahan, Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi, and Mercedes “MJ” Javid share an unbreakable bond – one built on years of friendship, fiery clashes and the kind of history that never fades. They also share a deep connection to their Persian culture, something that runs just as strong in the group of friends they now call family. As they take on the next stage of life in the Valley, their world is bigger, their circle is bolder and their challenges are more real than ever. As we’ll see, their next chapter in life isn’t quieter, it’s just more complicated.

The series is produced by 32 Flavors, with Alex Baskin, Jenn Levy, Brian McCarthy, Jeff Festa, Joe Kingsley, Ian Gelfand and Lauren Simms executive producing.

Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition

When a “Real Housewife” takes off her stilettos and steps into a real housewife’s shoes, all bets are off as two of entertainment’s most iconic franchises are mashed up, leading to laugh-out-loud moments, personal epiphanies and an opportunity to see if the grass is truly greener.

The series is produced by Truly Original, with Steven Weinstock, Glenda Hersh, Lauren Eskelin, Jamie Jakimo, Lorraine Haughton-Lawson, Jennifer Lane and Rebecca Hertz executive producing.