Inspired by the original novel by George Barr McCutcheon, the film was written and directed by Patricia Cuffie Jones and based on a story by Cuffie Jones and Joseph Nassar, who produces the film.

Here’s the description:

“Brewster’s Millions: Christmas” follows Morgan Brewster as she embarks on a unique and challenging journey to inherit her uncle Montgomery’s fortune before Christmas. As Morgan and her companions navigate the delightful chaos of the holiday season, they discover the true meaning of love, faith, and family through the act of giving rather than receiving.

China Anne McClain plays Morgan Brewster, Miller portrays Andrew, Rain Pryor is Opal, Richard Pryor Jr. is Montgomery Brewster, Homplins is Mrs. Brewster, Richmond is Big TY and Sierra McClain is Toya.

The film is executive produced for BET+ by Jason Harvey, Nadja Webb, and Devin Griffin. China Anne McClain also executive produces. Other producers aside from Joseph Nasser are Matthew Nasser, Dureyshevar, with John Baldasare, Noelle Broussard, Rene Rodriguez-Lopez and Noura Khoury as co-producers

“Working in BMC, has been an honor. From the cast to the director Patricia Cuffie Jones and the producers Joseph and Matthew Nasser, it felt like family. I know my Daddy, was watching from above, ” said Rain Pryor in a a statement.

“As the son of Richard Pryor, I was so proud to have the opportunity to step into the shoes although briefly of the unforgettable character Monty Brewster. Truly an honor and a pleasure working with Joseph Nasser and Matthew Nasser,” added Richard Pryor, Jr.

Brewster’s Millions: Christmas is set to premiere on Dec. 5 on BET+.