The Real Housewives of New York City‘s 15th season (which is the second season of the Bravo show since its reboot with an entirely new cast) has everyone talking about the ongoing feud between Ubah Hassan and Brynn Whitfield.

Their issues in the current season of RHONY are remnants from the Season 14 reunion. In the latest episode, Hasaan called Whitfield a “snake that nobody sees coming,” and yelled “f**k you,” as Whitfield replied to “speak with respect” and warned Hasaan not to “curse at her.” In a confessional, Whitfield told producers that she prefers to argue with “intelligence” versus yelling obscenities toward one another. Hassan takes issue with Whitfield reportedly exaggerating the truth while playing phone tag with her co-stars and sharing information that’s not hers.

Later in the episode, a teary Hasaan explains to Whitfield that she reacts like that verbally due to Whitfield being condescending in her tone. She also doesn’t like when Whitfield interrupts her when she’s speaking. Whitfield shot back that she doesn’t appreciate being verbally annihilated, but Hasaan says Whitfield brings it on herself. What happens next has fans in an uproar. The moment happened off-screen, but was spoken about in confessionals by Hassan, Whitfield and Erin Lichy.

In a confessional, Whitfield, who is light-skinned, biracial, and historically dates wealthy white men, claims Hassan’s responses are that of an “angry Black woman,” and that she wants her to correct her behavior so that Hasaan doesn’t turn her white boyfriend, Oliver, off. Hasaan is of a darker complexion than Whitfield and was born in Somalia, it is also important to note that English is not Hassan’s first language.

“I don’t want you coming off like this, like an angry Black woman,” Whitfield said.

Hasaan, Whitfield and Lichy, the latter whom is white, detail a conversation that happened off-camera. Hasaan recalled in a confessional that Lichy warned Whitfield of the dangers of calling Hasaan an angry Black woman. According to both Hasaan, Whitfield told Lichy to “shut up” because she’s “not Black.”

