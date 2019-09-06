Fans of Adam Sandler‘s new movie, Happy Gilmore 2, noticed a pleasantly surprising cameo when the film came out on Netflix on Friday. Taking a close look at one of the scenes, which shows a popular Disney series playing on a TV in the background, fans noticed the late actor Cameron Boyce. According to Parade, the familiar background footage features Boyce’s character Luke from Jessie. In this particular scene, Luke spies on his neighbors to keep himself busy after breaking his leg.

The scene became a popular talking point on social media as fans praised Sandler for paying tribute to Boyce, who died from a seizure in 2019, per E! News.

“Adam Sandler including Cameron Boyce in #HappyGilmore2 as a cameo is so heartwarming,” one person wrote on X. “He really loved that kid and I’m so glad he keeps his memory alive.”

Many more people followed up with similar praise for Sandler.

“Adam Sandler honoring Cameron Boyce in Happy Gilmore 2 melts my heart,” a fan wrote.

What are some other tributes Adam Sandler dedicated for Cameron Boyce?

Sandler has continually paid tribute to Boyce since the actor’s death in 2019. The 58-year-old star honored Boyce with a special message that was shown at the end of his 2020 Netflix film, Hubie Halloween.

“In loving memory of CAMERON BOYCE,” the message stated, along with a photo of the actor. “Gone way too soon and one of the kindest, coolest, funniest, and most talented kids we knew. You live on forever in our hearts and are truly missed every day.”

Sandler also talked about Boyce’s legacy in a message he shared on social media shortly after the actor’s death.

“Too young. Too sweet. Too funny. Just the nicest, more talented, and most decent kid around,” Sandler wrote on X at that time, per E! News. “Loved that kid. Cared so much about his family. Cared so much about the world. Thank you, Cameron, for all you gave us. So much more was on the way. All our hearts are broken.”

Boyce, who would have been 26 years old at this time, played as Sandler’s son in the Grown Ups franchise. Many other stars, who worked with Boyce on Descendants, also paid tribute to the late actor on his birthday in May.

“i still feel you all the time. catch you in the next life. happy birthday. i love you,” Descendants star Dove Cameron wrote at that time, per Parade.

What is ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ about?

Happy Gilmore 2 is the sequel to the popular 1996 classic, which features a character who is determined to become the best golfer he can be. The new movie features a star-studded cast of athletes and artists such as Travis Kelce, Eminem, Post Malone and Bad Bunny.

Speaking to Blavity’s Shadow and Act,, Sandler said he and his team “wanted to bring some joy to the world” with the film and “to make people laugh.” The actor also said he can relate to his character, Happy, who is fighting for a second chance as he aims to revive his golfing ambitions.

“At our age, we’ve had about 50 chances, no seconds. And we keep taking them and taking them,” he said. “There’s some [chances] in life that work out, some that punch you in the face, and then you just go from there. You continue. [There are] things that sting you. Let ’em sting you, and then you say, ‘Okay, let’s see what happens on this one.’”

