It’s that time of year again– Canada’s Drag Race is almost back on our screens.

With Brooke Lynn Hytes, Brad Goreski, and Traci Melchor back as resident judges, the show is back, back, back again for Season 5 and 11 new queens: Helena Poison, Jaylene Tyme, Makayla Couture, Minhi Wang, Perla, Sanjina DaBish Queen, Tara Nova, The Virgo Queen, Tiffany Ann Co., Uma Gahd and Xana.

As the official description notes, per usual, “the queens will compete in a variety of gag-worthy challenges and wig-snatching runway categories for the chance to be crowned Canada’s Next Drag Superstar. “

The new season premieres Nov. 1 exclusively on WOW Presents Plus in the US and select territories worldwide, which is day-and-date with its local airing on Crave in Canada.

Learn more about the queens via their official descriptions and watch the queen bee-themed promo and Meet the Queens videos below:

Meet the Queens of ‘Canada’s Drag Race’ Season 5

HELENA POISON – 32, Toronto

Helena Poison is a designer who spends her weeks performing drag in Toronto, and her weekends taking out-of-town gigs. She is a skilled makeup artist who knows her way around prosthetics and special FX makeup. Her drag career started when she grew tired of doing makeup for others, and her friends pushed her to step onto the stage.

JAYLENE TYME – 52, Vancouver

Jaylene Tyme has been a drag performer based in Vancouver for more than 30 years. Her show, Legends Cabaret, celebrates the art of drag and world class celebrity impersonations where she transforms into a variety of iconic divas including Dolly Parton, Cher, Marilyn Monroe, and Barbra Streisand. Jaylene’s legendary status has garnered her the title of Empress 35 of Vancouver and Chairperson of the International Court council.

MAKAYLA COUTURE – 21, Toronto

Makayla Couture attended a musical theater high school, where she first discovered her passion for performance. She had an appearance in Season 2 of CANADA’S DRAG RACE where she took part in the makeover challenge and met her Drag Mother, Icesis Couture. She proudly represents both the Trans and Black communities with confidence and strength.

MINHI WANG – 39, Toronto

Minhi Wang is a busy queen who works a full-time government job, is a part-time physiotherapist, and volunteers at a long-term care home by performing drag. She was a founding Pit Crew member in Season 1 of CANADA’S DRAG RACE, and is an active water polo player and a member of the queer water polo team, The Toronto Triggerfish.

PERLA – 29, Toronto

Perla has a unique editorial perspective on fashion and has worked in the industry for 10 years. She prides herself on having an arsenal of skills including singing, acting, and doing versatile makeup. However, she is best known in the drag scene for her wig styling and famous hair whips. She is the winner of the Absolut Empire’s Ball 2022, an annual event founded by Scarlett Bobo, which celebrates the dazzling artistry and creativity of drag.

SANJINA DABISH QUEEN – 32, Toronto

Sanjina DaBish Queen calls herself the Trans, Fijian, Bolly-hood queen of Toronto. Her signature drag style features a powerhouse of dance performances that incorporate her Fijian background and magical energy. She is a lead instructor in the Drag Masterclass run by the City of Toronto.

TARA NOVA – 23, St. John’s

In just a few years, Tara Nova has climbed her way to the top of the Newfoundland & Labrador drag scene and has become one of the most booked queens in the capital. She is a self-taught seamstress who was recently awarded a grant from Arts NL to continue designing and creating. She wants to carry the mantle for the East Coast and show the world just how resourceful Atlantic Queens are.

THE VIRGO QUEEN – 25, Toronto

The Virgo Queen has been dancing and singing her whole life. Before beginning her career in drag, she was a finalist on the Canadian reality series THE NEXT STAR and had her taste of fame at the young age of 14. She embraces her full heritage as someone who is biracial and half-Indigenous, using it as inspiration to craft her unique voice as a drag artist.

TIFFANY ANN CO. – 32, Vancouver

Tiffany Ann Co. is a proud 1st generation Vietnamese immigrant, and she is excited to represent her community on screen. She has a background in competitive hip hop, and with a little wind machine, head mic, and a rhinestone or two, Tiffany can make every performance feel like the Super Bowl half-time show.

UMA GAHD – 36, Montreal

One of the top queens in her city, Uma Gahd is in high demand, hosting and performing 15-30 shows every month. Uma Gahd is enthralled by old school drag and can effortlessly put together silly and conceptual performances that touch on gender and politics. She sold out her one woman drag comedy play, Are You There, Margaret? It’s Me, Gahd, three nights in a row at The Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

XANA – 26, Vancouver

Xana is the Drag Mogul & CEO of Vancouver. She is fiercely protective of her community and passionate about creating a safe, diverse scene – including advocating for better pay, inclusive spaces, and reclaiming her Indigenous roots. She has raised thousands of dollars for Canadian charities which go to performer funds for disenfranchised communities and Trans health care. When asked why she devotes so much time to these causes, Xana says, “If not me, then who?”

In association with Crave, Canada’s Drag Race is produced by Blue Ant Studios with World of Wonder.

Executive producers for Blue Ant Studios are Matthew Hornburg, Mark J.W. Bishop, Donna Luke and Laura Michalchyshyn. Trevor Boris is the showrunner and also executive produces. Lori Greenberg is supervising producer. Executive producers for World of Wonder are Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell and RuPaul Charles. For Bell Media, Justin Stockman is executive produces.