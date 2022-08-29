Catfish: The TV Show is back with another outrageous episode of lies, deceit and “wows.”

In this week’s episode, airing Tuesday night, hosts Nev Schumann and Kamie Crawford sit down with a confused Ciatta as she tries to figure out if the man she has fallen for is the man in the pictures.

Ciatta is invited to California to visit Juan and he even gives her an address. She drives in from Las Vegas to California, and it’s complete crickets. Juan doesn’t respond after numerous texts are sent. Ciatta, in an effort to combat the obvious deception, calls Catifsh, and to her surprise, Juan ‘comes clean’ saying the pictures he sent weren’t of him, but someone else and sends Ciatta new pictures. Confused, Ciatta seeks the assistance of Nev and Kamie.

This season, Nev and Kamie continue to navigate the depths of the internet to unveil the true identities of scammers, lovers, and liars, as stated by MTV. Noteworthy guest hosts for this season are Devyn Simone, Laura Perlongo, Elle King and Percy Rustomji.



Check out the exclusive clip of the Ciatta and Juan episode below. It airs at 8 p.m. on MTV.