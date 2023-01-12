The latest trailer for Luca Guadagnino’s upcoming film Challengers, starring Zendaya, shows more of her character Tashi’s entanglements.

Set to Nelly Furtado’s “Maneater,” the new trailer gives more of Zendaya’s character’s arc as a once-star tennis champion who has to retire from an injury. As she becomes a coach, she gains two clients, both of whom want her for more than just building their tennis skills.

Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist also star.

According to the synopsis:

From visionary filmmaker Luca Guadagnino, Challengers stars Zendaya as Tashi Duncan, a former tennis prodigy turned coach and a force of nature who makes no apologies for her game on and off the court. Married to a champion on a losing streak (Faist), Tashi’s strategy for her husband’s redemption takes a surprising turn when he must face off against the washed-up Patrick (O’Connro) – his former best friend and Tashi’s former boyfriend. As their pasts and presents collide, and tensions run high, Tashi must ask herself, what will it cost to win.

The film is written by Justin Kuritzkes and produced by Guadagnino, Zendaya, Amy Pascal and Rachel O’Connor. Bernard Bellew, Lorenzo Mieli and Kevin Ulrich executive produce. Music is by Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross.

Challengers comes to theaters April 26.