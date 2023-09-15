After adapting her best-selling novel, Queenie, for television (coming to the U.S. on Hulu via Disney’s Onyx Collective later this year), the hit author partnered with New Picture and Balloon Entertainment for the eight-episode Champion. The series revolves around a Jamaican British family, namely two siblings, and their journey within the music industry– one journey that has just begun and another which is restarting. The show follows their family, relationships and dealings within the business, as well as the fierce rivalry and love they share with one another.

The two lead roles, Vita Champion and Bosco Champion, are played by Déja J Bowens and Malcolm Kamulete.

Ray Fearon, Nadine Marshall and Kerim Hassan are series regulars, as well as British singer-songwriter Ray BLK, who is also a music executive on the soundtrack.