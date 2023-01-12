BritBox is welcoming Black History Month with the U.S. premiere of Three Little Birds.

Blavity’s Shadow and Act has an exclusive clip from the series, created by Sir Lenny Henry, who was born to Jamaican immigrants in the U.K. in 1958 and has gone on to become a British “National Treasure” as a comedian, actor, presenter, writer, campaigner and co-founder of nonprofit Comic Relief.

Based on the experiences of Henry’s life and his family’s lives, Three Little Birds follows Leah and Chantrelle, sisters who came to the U.K. from Jamaica to start a new life. They’ve traveled to the U.K. with their friend Hosanna, who also hopes to have a new life in a new land.

According to the official synopsis:

Three Little Birds narrates the adventures of gregarious sisters Leah and Chantrelle, who hail from the St Anne’s district of Jamaica, and their virtuous, bible-loving acquaintance Hosanna, as they board a ship heading for a new life in Great Britain. Written by Sir Lenny Henry (Chef!, Broadchurch, The Long Song), this life-affirming six-part drama is inspired by Henry’s mother’s stories of leaving Jamaica in the 1950’s for Great Britain, which became her lifelong home and where she raised her family.

The series stars Rochelle Neil, Saffron Coombre, Yazmin Belo (in her screen debut), Javone Prince, Bobby Gordon, Arthur Darvill, Tierney Turner and Malachi Hall.

The first three episodes are available to watch now and the final three episodes will release on BritBox a week later.

Watch the clip below: