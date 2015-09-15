Actor Chance Perdomo, known for his recent starring role in Prime Video’s The Boys spinoff, Gen V, as well as Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, has died at 27 as a result of a motorcycle accident. Authorities have stated that Perdomo was the only person involved.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Chance Perdomo’s untimely passing as a result of a motorcycle accident,” his publicist said in a statement to Variety. Authorities have advised that no other individuals were involved. His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will carry on in those who he loved dearest. We ask to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their beloved son and brother.”

“We can’t quite wrap our heads around this. For those of us who knew him and worked with him, Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person,” said the producers of Gen V in a joint statement. “Even writing about him in the past tense doesn’t make sense. We are so sorry for Chance’s family, and we are grieving the loss of our friend and colleague. Hug your loved ones tonight.”

In a joint statement, Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television said, “The entire Gen V family is devastated by the sudden passing of Chance Perdomo. Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television extend our heartfelt thoughts and support to Chance’s family and all who loved him at this difficult time.”

The Afro-Latinx, British American actor was born in California and raised in England. He had a series of smaller film/TV credits before being nominated for a BAFTA TV Award for his role in 2018’s Killed My Debt. After this, he was cast in his major breakthrough role in Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, garnering mainstream attention and success. He played Ambrose Spellman in all seasons of the show from 2018-2020. He then nabbed one of the lead roles in Gen V, playing Andre Anderson. The series debuted last year. Season 2 of the show, which was supposed to kick off production this April, has now been indefinitely delayed.

Aside from Gen V and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Perdomo also appeared in the After series of films, including After We Fell, After Ever Happy and After Everything.

Our thoughts are with Perdomo’s loved ones at this time.