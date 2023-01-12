The cast of Gen V are mourning the unexpected loss of co-star Chance Perdomo, who died at the age of 27 after a motorcycle accident Saturday.

The cast released a joint statement Monday, writing, “Our hearts are with Chance’s loved ones as we grieve this shocking loss. We will remember the special moments we had together, his infectious smile that could light up any room, his warm hugs and the authenticity he carried with him always. Rest in peace dear friend, you will be deeply missed.”

Lizzie Broadway, who shared the joint statement via her X account, also wrote a handwritten message to Perdomo, which she posted on Instagram Sunday.

“Remembering my beloved friend and cast mate, Chance Perdomo, whose passing has left a profound void in my heart,” she wrote. “Chance possessed so many interpersonal gifts that I treasured deeply. He was a vital part of my growth as an individual, his gentle spirit lifting me up when I needed it most. To me, he was and always will be my superhero. I am in shock and grieving his loss deeply. Rest in peace, dear Chance. You will forever hold a special place in my heart. I love you.”

Shelly Conn also posted on the social media service how Perdomo positively affected her through their conversations.

“Devastated at the loss of Chance Perdomo, a beautiful being taken far too soon,” she wrote. “Brief exchanges with him would spark sweetness and long conversations would provoke deeper understandings of ones own values and beliefs. My thoughts are full of his family, friends and loved ones. My arms around my Gen V family.”

Sean Patrick Thomas, who plays Perdomo’s father in the series, also wrote on Instagram how Perdomo’s death has affected him.

“Chance. Blinding intellect. Encyclopedic knowledge of hip-hop. Raw talent. You were destined to make yourself unforgettable in this world, and in a brief time you achieved it. You ran your race with style my my man. I’ll miss our long talks friend,” he wrote.

Patrick Schwarzenegger wrote a brief remembrance on Instagram Stories, stating, “Hope you’re up in heavn with a cigar.” He also posted to X about Perdomo, writing, “This hurts. A lot. What a young talented actor, and a great friend – gone way too soon. Was a pleasure to work with him in GenV. RIP Chance.”

This hurts. A lot. What a young talented actor, and a great friend – gone way too soon. Was a pleasure to work with him in GenV. RIP Chance ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/gfiee3cMT3 — Patrick Schwarzenegger (@PSchwarzenegger) March 31, 2024

Members of the series The Boys, the parent series of Gen V, also posted remembrances on Instagram Stories. Karen Fukuhara, Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty and Antony Starr, who was featured in Season 1 of Gen V, all posted on the social media app. Starr, who got to work with Perdomo, wrote in particular how Perdomo’s passing was “so goddamn tragic.”

Ted Sarandos, head of Netflix and who greenlit Perdomo’s big break, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, highlighted Perdomo’s life in an Instagram post.

“Chance was a gifted young actor lost too early,” he wrote. “He was so great to work with on The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Everyone at Netflix is sending love and strength to Chance’s entire family and his big family of friends.”