Warner Bros. Television Group’s chairman CEO Channing Dungey, who was the first Black president of a major television network’s programming, is about to become the new leader of Warner Bros Discovery’s slate of TV networks.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Dungey is set to take over the role of CEO of U.S. Networks after Kathleen Finch, the current chairman and CEO, retires. Dungey will take over Finch’s duties at the end of 2024.

The channels Dungey will oversee include, but aren’t limited to, Food Network, TBS, HGTV, TNT, TruTV, Discovery Channel and Investigation Discovery.

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav said in a statement how Finch’s expertise will be missed, but stated how Dungey will easily step into Finch’s former role.

“There is no one better at developing captivating content, compelling talent, and meaningful lifestyle brands that Kathleen, who has been my partner as we built our premier entertainment networks at Discovery and created Warner Bros. Discovery as an unscripted powerhouse,” said Zaslav. “While I understand her long-standing decision to retire, I will certainly miss her, as will the entire company, which has benefitted from her unmatched collaboration and unique understanding of what our audiences crave.”

“Channing is an unparalleled creative executive who has shepherded countless award-winning hit shows,” he continued. “She has the ideal expertise and experience–as a content developer, platform programmer, and network executive–to lead the US Networks.”

Finch also talked about her tenure at Warner Bros. Discovery and her expectations for Dungey, saying in part, “I know under Channing’s leadership there are many successes to come.”

Dungey is continuing to make gains for Black women in entertainment. In 2020, the former ABC Entertainment President became the first Black woman to serve as chairperson of the Warner Bros. Television Group, which produced hits such as Abbott Elementary, Ted Lasso and The Bachelor franchise during her tenure.

She was also the first person to hold her original title at ABC Entertainment, which made her the first Black person to lead a major broadcast network’s entertainment division. In between her time at ABC and Warner Bros. Discovery, she worked at Netflix as the streamer’s vice president of original content