Paramount Pictures has made the first cast announcement for Children of Blood and Bone, with Thuso Mbedu, Amandla Stenberg, Damson Idris and Tosin Cole taking on the lead roles, with Regina King, Viola Davis, Idris Elba, Lashana Lynch, Cynthia Erivo and Chiwetel Ejiofor also starring.

Blavity’s Shadow and Act has confirmed that the action fantasy film, which is an adaptation of Tomi Adeyemi’s groundbreaking YA novel of the same name, will see Mbedu as Zelie, Stenberg as Amari, Idris as Inan and Cole as Tzain. Gina Prince-Bythewood is the director and she co-wrote the script with Adeyemi.

As for the rest of the ensemble so far, Davis is Mama Agba, Erivo is Admiral Kaea, Elba is Lekan, Lynch is Jumoke and Ejiofor is King Saran.

Negotiatons are being finalized for King as Queen Nehanda, Diaana Babnicova as Folake and Bukky Bakray as Binta. Additional casting coming from an open casting call for actors living in Nigeria will be announced at later date. Production will being in South Africa in the next few weeks.

Per the logline: In Children of Blood and Bone, in an African fantasy kingdom, a young woman goes on a quest to reclaim the magic that was violently stolen from her people. She and her brother ally with the daughter and son of the king to fight back against his brutal rule.

The film has a release date of January 15, 2027. “I am so honored and excited to bring Tomi’s Children of Blood and Bone and the vibrant world of Orisha to life. Our incredible ensemble reflects the whole of the diaspora,” said Prince-Bythewood in a statement. “This is where our magic lies.”

The film rights to Adeymi’s trilogy were acquired by Paramount Pictures President & CEO Brian Robbins, along with Motion Picture Group Presidents Daria Cercek and Mike Ireland, after it was once attached to the now-defunct Fox 2000, then to Lucasfilm once Disney bought Fox/20th Century Studios.

The book, considered an instant classic, has seen its trilogy spend a combined 175 weeks on the New York Times best seller list. The series has sold almost 3 million copies worldwide and its critical acclaim includes a listing as one of the Top 100 Fantasy Book of All Time.