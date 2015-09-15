Actor Shalom C. Obiago is set for a lead role opposite Teniola A. Aladese in the upcoming Prime Video film, Christmas in Lagos, which also stars Nigerian pop star Ayra Star.

The film is directed by Jade Osiberu, who also directed the 2023 Prime Video film Gangs of Lagos, the first Nigerian original film for Prime Video. Christmas in Lagos is one of the final projects from Prime Video after pausing original productions in Africa. It is also the first and only project to come out of Osiberu’s first-look deal with Amazon.

The project wrapped production and is set to release on Prime Video and also stars Adekunle Gold, Richard Mofe Damijo and Rayxia Ojo.

Several more popular Nigerian actors and singers appeared in the pic, including Wade Ojo, Ladipoe, Wurld, Waje, Liya, Angel Anosike and Shaffy Bello.

What is ‘Christmas in Lagos’ about?

Set against the backdrop of “Detty December” in Lagos, the film focuses on three intertwined love stories, including one involving Fiyin (Aladese), who believes her best friend, Elo (Obiago) is the love of her life– just as he is primed to propose to his girlfriend.

Obiago is most known for his role as Tyler Johnson on BET+’s Carl Weber’s The Black Hamptons. He has also appeared on Starz’s BMF and P-Valley.

He’s also in post-production on the film A Beauty Supply In Queens, which he produces and also co-stars in with Caroline Chikezie and Princess Adenike.

When does ‘Christmas In Lagos’ premiere?

The film can be expected to drop this December on Prime Video.