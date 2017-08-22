HBO has released the official trailer for City of God: The Fight Rages On, a sequel series to the critically-acclaimed 2002 Brazilian film.

The six-episode original series is set two decades after the events of City Of God and includes the return of memorable characters such as Rocket (Wilson), Berenice, Bradock, Cinthia, Barbantinho and Melonhead.

Here’s the description:

CITY OF GOD: THE FIGHT RAGES ON is an adapted continuation of the literary work of Paulo Lins and will tell the story of its characters taking as a starting point the work of the photographer Buscapé. The plot unfolds in the early 2000s when the release of a young drug dealer from prison puts Cidade de Deus back into dispute. Residents find themselves trapped between drug traffickers, militias and public authorities, but the need to escape this cycle makes the community unite to face the oppressor.

The series uses “excerpts from the film in flashbacks to reconstruct memories and affective recollections of the protagonists,” and has original stars along with new cast members.

The cast includes Alexandre Rodrigues, Roberta Rodrigues, Thiago Martins, Sabrina Rosa, Kiko Marques, Edson Oliveira, Andréia Horta, Marcos Palmeira, Eli Ferreira, Luellem de Castro, Jefferson Brasil, Otávio Linhares, Rafael Lozano, Leandro Daniel, Luiz Bertazzo, as wellas “debuting talents from communities in Rio de Janeiro such as Cidade de Deus, Vidigal and Mangueira.”

Produced by O2 Filmes, City Of God: The Fight Rages On is directed by Aly Muritiba, who also co-writes the series alongside Sérgio Machado, Renata Di Carmo, Armando Praça, Estevão Ribeiro and Rodrigo Felha.

Bruno Costa is second director, while Mariano Cesar, Anouk Aaron and Mônica Albuquerque are executive producers on behalf of Warner Bros. Discovery.

City Of God: The Fight Rages On will debut on Sunday, August 25 at 8 p.m. on HBO Latino and will also stream on Max.

Watch the trailer below: