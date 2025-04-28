Actor Clifton Powell has had an extensive career in film and television, working alongside figures like Ice Cube, Jamie Foxx, and Eddie Murphy. Although the 69-year-old actor is most recognized for his character “Pinky” in the Friday movie series, Powell has numerous acting credits, dating back to the 1980s. In addition to acting, he established himself as a producer and director, contributing to hundreds of sets over his career and his fruitful net worth.

Clifton Powell’s Early Career and Journey to Hollywood

Born and raised in Washington, D.C., Powell began his acting career as a student at St. Anthony Catholic School after watching the live-action Alan Jay Lerner musical, My Fair Lady. While in D.C., Powell also attended HD Woodsen Senior High School before transferring to the Duke Ellington School of the Arts. Powell was accepted into the Workshops for Careers in the Arts program, an initiative designed to support artistically talented students. The actor graduated from Emerson College in Boston, Massachusetts, and received a degree in speech and education.

Powell then relocated to New York to further his acting career, appearing in stage plays and commercials to enhance his performance skills. He also worked as a speech counselor in summer youth programs. In an interview with Simply Buckhead, Powell admitted to “not making a great living” while in New York. He added that living a gig-based life in the city was tough. So, after 10 years in the Big Apple, the aspiring actor moved to Los Angeles. Initially, he didn’t move to LA for film. Powell hoped to land television gigs to earn more money and make a suitable living.

Eventually, Powell was cast in supporting roles as Sharane’s older brother in the 1990 comedy House Party and Chauncy in 1993’s Menace II Society. Throughout the 90s, the actor also appeared in television shows like Martin, The Sinbad Show, and Matlock. His big break came when he secured the role of powerful drug dealer Andrew Thompson in the 1991 FOX series, Roc. Powell has since credited the show with launching his career.

The actor was later nominated for a NAACP Image Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award for his performance as Jeff Brown in 2004’s Ray.

He Gained Recognition in the Friday Film Franchise

Powell is probably best known as the notorious gangster and record store owner, “Pinky,” in the 2000 comedic classic Next Friday. The character’s introduction involved an iconic scene, in which Powell steps out of his pink limo and scolds his chauffeur for driving too fast. He then falsely confronts the film’s lead, Craig Jones, for kidnapping his employees, Day Day and Roach. The jheri-curled businessman then gets into an epic scuffle with Craig. The scene is a fan favorite and widely recognized as one of the funniest moments in the Friday franchise.

One of his costars recently echoed this sentiment. In a Baller Alert interview, Ice Cube revealed that, though he loves the first movie in the Friday franchise, his favorite is the sequel. He added that one reason is the introduction of Powell’s character.

“It’s a great movie. We got Mike Epps out of that movie, as well as Pinky and Uncle Elroy. All of these different characters that helped make the franchise healthy,” he said.

Next Friday grossed almost $60 million at the international box office with an $11 million budget, per Box Office Mojo. The Friday franchise released another sequel in 2002 titled Friday After Next, where Pinky also appeared. The fourth installment of the Friday movie series, Last Friday, is currently in development. Powell has neither confirmed nor denied whether his beloved character will make an appearance in the new movie.

Because of the film’s commercial success and the popularity of Powell’s beloved pink-suited character, the role likely contributed significantly to Powell’s net worth. The movie also solidified his reputation as a comedic actor, leading to future roles.

The Seasoned Actor Faced Legal Trouble

In 2012, Powell faced some legal troubles after a woman accused him of sexual assault. According to Courthouse News Service, a cocktail waitress under the pseudonym Kiyante Myers filed a lawsuit against Powell, accusing him of sexual assault. Myers alleged that the actor assaulted her in a New Orleans hotel room on August 29, 2011. According to the complaint, Powell pursued Myers at the Harrah’s Casino, where the plaintiff worked. She claimed the incident happened in another nearby hotel. As the case unfolded, Myers revealed she’d known the then-55-year-old Powell for two years before the alleged incident.

The case was eventually dismissed after a judge cited a lack of supporting evidence and inconsistencies within the plaintiff’s story. Despite Powell’s legal exoneration, the Friday alum said the incident significantly impacted his life. In 2017, Powell told TMZ that the accusations cost him several acting opportunities and caused extreme emotional distress.

“It’s been the worst time of my life,” Powell told the outlet.

In the brief interview, the actor thanked his legal team and fans for their support.

When asked if he believed the accusation affected his career, Powell replied, “I feel like some jobs just went away.”

He Continues Acting Pursuits in Commercial and Indie Projects

Despite past controversy, Powell continues to expand his acting portfolio in several indie shows and series, including Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist. Following the 2012 case, Powell has strived to rebuild his acting career and reputation in Hollywood. He spoke about his struggle(s) with securing regular roles in TV and film, but Powell has since played in frequent commercial and indie projects.

In 2016, Powell played the recurring role of Rex Fisher in Bounce TV’s Saints & Sinners. He then landed a recurring role as Uncle Lou Duncan in BET’s The Family Business from 2018 to 2019. Powell has also appeared in Black Lightning, Hawaii Five-0, and The Last O.G., to name a few.

While Powell continues to expand his acting portfolio, little is known about his personal life. He is married to his longtime wife, Kimberly Powell, and the couple shares two children: Clifton Powell Jr. and Maya Powell. The actor appears to have a limited social media presence. In addition to working on commercial projects, Powell showcases his talents in indie shows and films. The actor has collaborated on creative projects with his son, Clifton Powell Jr., who also shares a love of filmmaking.

What is Clifton Powell’s Net Worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Powell’s estimated net worth is around $400k, as of 2025. This reflects the accolades he has amassed throughout his veteran acting career. The actor continues to appear in supporting roles in Hollywood, with some fans speculating whether he will reprise his role as Pinky in Last Friday.

Besides acting, Clifton and his wife, Gloria Powell, own two restaurants: Clifton’s Gourmet Barbeque and Gourmet Cobbler Factory in Pasadena, California. Powell also taught acting classes at the SAE Institute in Atlanta, but it is unclear if he still teaches there.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Clifton Powell doing now?

According to his IMDb, Clifton Powell continues to have an active acting career, with a mix of studio and indie roles. In addition to acting, Powell also mentors kids who want to pursue careers in the entertainment industry.

Will Clifton Powell appear in Last Friday?

Although there has been some social media buzz about Powell potentially reprising his role of Pinky, the information has not yet been confirmed nor denied. However, fans are hopeful that Powell will return to play his memorable store owner character.