Kevin Hart and Will Packer are executive producing a series based on the popular true crime podcast, Fight Night.

According to Peacock, Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist will be a limited drama series highlighting the crime at the center of an historic moment in Atlanta–Muhammad Ali’s comeback fight in 1970. As the streamer states, “the series follows the heavyweight fight and criminal underground heist that introduced the world to the city dubbed ‘the Black Mecca,’ and the cop and the hustler at the center of it all.”

Hart is also set to star in the series. Who he will be playing has not been disclosed.

The podcast Fight Night details the events around the fight and the armed robbery that coincided with it. According to the podcast, the fight “changed not only one man’s life, but an entire city’s destiny.”

Shay Ogbonna and Jason Horwitch are the series’ creators and writers, as well as showrunners and executive producers. Hartbeat’s Bryan Smiley and Mike Stein are also executive producing alongside Will Packer Media’s Sabrina Wind and iHeartPodcasts’ Conal Byrne, Will Pearson and Carrie Lieberman. Jeff Keating and Lars Jacobson also executive produce with Craig Brewer, who will also direct the first two episodes. Hartbeat’s Tiffany Brown will co-executive produce with Kenny Burns.

The series is from Universal Television.