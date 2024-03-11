Netflix subscribers have long been awaiting the release of Cobra Kai season 6 part 2. The sixth season, which has been split into three separate parts, will conclude the long-running series and likely put an end to the Karate Kid expanded universe after several decades. For those unfamiliar with the show, Cobra Kai follows William Zabka’s Johnny Lawrence over 30 years after the climactic conclusion of the original 1984 film, as he restarts the titular dojo and reignites his long-running rivalry with Ralph Macchio’s Daniel LaRusso. Cobra Kai is a hilarious and often heart-wrenching reimagining of the Karate Kid narrative, which gives the villainous antagonists of the classic film some well-rounded characterization. Despite the vigor with which fans consume the Netflix original series, most viewers binge through new episodes of Cobra Kai so fast that they forget bits and pieces of the show by the time new episodes are released.

Now that the most recent installment has finally arrived on Netflix in the form of season 6 part 2, we’ve got you covered, with a comprehensive breakdown of the series thus far, and a special look at the events of season 6 part 1. Needless to say, there will be full spoilers ahead for the entirety of the show, so those who have not yet seen all of Cobra Kai should be sure to bookmark this page and return later. Now that you’ve been warned, let’s don our dojo attire, dive into the Cobra Kai studio, and kick our way across a full breakdown of the series up to season 6 part 2.

What Is ‘Cobra Kai’ About?

As stated, the narrative of Cobra Kai follows Johnny Lawrence decades after his fateful encounter with Daniel LaRusso in 1984’s The Karate Kid. After suffering an embarrassing (and technically illegal) defeat at the hands – or rather, legs, of LaRusso, Johnny finds himself mired with alcoholism, depression and a general lack of direction in his life. The first season of the series reveals that Daniel has grown up to become a well-adjusted owner of a successful car dealership, with a wife, two kids and a picket fence. Johnny, by contrast, has become a deadbeat dad who abandoned his family to live in a dingy, run-down apartment in Los Angeles, where he occasionally scrapes himself out of bed to work as a part-time handyman. In an ironic twist of fate, Johnny is called upon to defend his teenage neighbor from a bully, making him something of a Mr. Miyagi incarnate.

Johnny soon comes to find that tapping into his long-atrophied karate skills has given him renewed purpose, and he agrees, at his neighbor’s request, to formally reopen the Cobra Kai dojo. Before long, Cobra Kai becomes a home for nerds, misfits and outcasts at large, who all train under the mantra “No Mercy.” Johnny teaches the kids to fight with a ruthless spirit and a take-no-prisoners attitude while healing his own childhood wounds in the process. Little does the lead character know, his estranged son, Robby, has become a wayward youth and even sought employment at Daniel’s car dealership. After spending some time bonding, Daniel agrees to teach Robby the ways of his former sensei Mr. Miyagi, sparking a role reversal of the original 1984 movie with a whole new generation of karate masters.

What Happens in Seasons 2 and 3 of ‘Cobra Kai’?

At the end of season 1, Robby reveals his parentage to Daniel and is ultimately bested in a competition against Johnny’s proteges. Though Daniel initially takes issue with helping Johnny’s son rise against him, he recognizes the toxic teachings of the dojo and resolves to begin a karate practice of his own, titled Miyagi-Do Karate. Season 2 heats things up by reintroducing former Cobra Kai master John Kreese, who manipulates Johnny into letting him co-chair the new and improved dojo. As students are pushed to the brink by Kreese’s teachings, some opt to defect from Cobra Kai entirely and sign up at Miyagi-Do Karate instead. With the adults at each other’s throats throughout the series, season 2 concludes on a sour note. The kids launch into an all-out brawl, resulting in several injuries, including one particularly gruesome incident wherein Robby kicks Cobra Kai student Miguel off a second-story balcony.

As the third season begins, Daniel and Johnny have both resigned from their respective sensei positions in shame. Meanwhile, Kreese is still running the Cobra Kai studio with an iron fist, and encouraging his students to commit further acts of violence upon their foes. Daniel turns Robby in to the police after learning that Miguel has been placed into a coma and is expected to be paralyzed. While serving time in a juvenile detention center, Robby grows resentful of both his father and Daniel, lamenting that the pair have both turned their backs on him. Johnny helps Miguel recover, and eventually begins a new practice titled Eagle Fang Karate with the intention of stopping the Cobra Kai uprising. At the request of his students, and more defectors from the militaristic Cobra Kai, Daniel also reopens Miyago-Do and agrees to join forces with Johnny for the greater good.

What Happens in Seasons 4 and 5 of ‘Cobra Kai’?

The whole of Cobra Kai season 4 is dedicated to Johnny and Daniel training their respective students for a winner-take-all championship fight against Kreese’s kids. After Robby gets out of juvie, he also takes up arms against his two former father figures by joining the Cobra Kai dojo, where he assists the other students in predicting the move-sets of Miyagi-Do. Meanwhile, Kreese recruits his former partner, Karate Kid 3 antagonist Terry Silver, to help him train an ever-expanding group of radicalized youths. While Kreese gets what he wants, he eventually comes to find that Silver is even more domineering and territorial than he could have imagined. Silver begins pushing Kreese out of Cobra Kai entirely, and eventually frames him for an attack on a student and has him sent to jail. At the tournament, each of the teams makes progress, though Cobra Kai wins by a sliver of a margin.

Cobra Kai‘s fifth season kicks off with Daniel officially closing down his practice, per the rules of the All-Valley Tournament. Unable to fully accept defeat, he sends a few of his peers to the Cobra Kai dojo to infiltrate and take them down from the inside. This proves to be exceptionally difficult, however, as Terry Silver begins expanding the dojo into a national chain. One key detail that Daniel’s moles discover is that Silver bribed the judges of the All-Valley Tournament, rendering his dojo’s win null and void. Things come to a fever pitch when Daniel confronts Silver, and the latter plays mind games that cause Daniel to rethink his career, his karate,and even his marriage. Eventually, Daniel and Johnny reunite, melding their practice into the Miyagi-Fang dojo, in a desperate bid to prevent Silver from spreading his dangerous teachings all across the world.

Unpacking Season 6 Part 1

The first episodes in Cobra Kai‘s sixth and final season aired on Netflix back in July 2024, setting the stage for the series’ thrilling conclusion. As the latest season begins, Kreese and Silver have seemingly switched places, as the former escaped from prison, and the latter was arrested for attacking Daniel’s associate Chozen with a samurai sword. Though Silver has been dispatched, his evil plans are very much in motion, and Cobra Kai is fast on its way to reaching world domination. To curtail the evil plot, Daniel and Johnny must move past decades of rivalry and work together. The pair carefully select team leaders from their ranks to enter into the international Sekai Taikai tournament, which is likened to massive events such as March Madness or the Olympics throughout the season. To determine who will represent the Miyagi-Fang dojo, they hold a mini-tournament at home.

As they make their selection, one of Miyagi-Fang’s finest pupils, Tory, is struck with some tragic news. Her mother, who has been battling a harrowing kidney disease, has passed away, leaving the teen in a whirlwind of emotions. While fighting for her slot in the Sekai Taikai tournament, Tory lets her emotions get the best of her and becomes too aggressive against Daniel’s daughter, Sam. When Daniel and Johnny break up the fight, Tory abruptly quits her training and storms out of the room. With their roster chosen, Johnny and Daniel prepare their team for a trip to Barcelona, where Sekai Taikai takes place. Unfortunately, Daniel doesn’t believe that their hard work has culminated in the best possible group, as evidenced in the final moments of episode four, when he tells Johnny, “You and I both know Hawk should be going. Do you honestly believe we have our strongest team?”

Cliffhanger Ending Has Viewers Eager for Season 6 Part 2

With all the chess pieces aligned for a climactic fight, both the Cobra Kai and Miyagi-Fang teams arrive in Spain. Of course, our protagonists are completely shocked to see that Kreese, of all people, is also in attendance as the Cobra Kai sensei. To make matters worse, Tory shows up and stands beside Kreese, declaring her intention to fight alongside her former Cobra Kai teammates. With all her training from both sides of the spectrum and her newfound emotional turmoil, this could make Tory one of the most vicious foes of the entire series. Needless to say, the Miyagi-Fang crew were shocked and crestfallen to see that Tory had defected to the other side.

Season 6 part 2 is projected to pick up right where part 1 left off, offering a wide array of expert martial artistry and some mind-bending character dynamics. The final batch of episodes will air on an undisclosed date in early 2025, and finally provide some closure to fans of the long-running franchise.