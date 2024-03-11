If you’ve been following along with the Netflix original Cobra Kai from the very beginning, you probably already braced yourself for a tearful goodbye. The hit series, which serves as a thrilling action comedy sequel to the Karate Kid franchise, came to a close earlier this month, after delivering six seasons of nonstop action, complex character dynamics and enough crane kicks to make your head spin.

Now that the epic journey has come to an end, it only makes sense to take a look back at the show, and examine the final moments and their overarching themes. We’ve already covered a full recap of the series through to season six part two, so be sure to double back on that if you’re not 100 percent up to date with the three-part final season of Cobra Kai. For those that have watched through to the very end, be sure to follow ahead, as we breakdown the final five episodes, discuss the conclusion of the Sekai Taikai tournament and ponder the future of the Karate Kid expanded universe.

Unpacking the Cliffhanger From Season 6 Part 2

As you may well remember, season six part two of Cobra Kai concluded with a massive free-for-all brawl at the Sekai Taikai tournament grounds. The fight ultimately concluded with the death of Kwon, which left the other competitors in shock and horror. Season six part three picks up shortly after the dust has settled on the whole affair, with a funeral for Kwon in South Korea. With all the commotion, most of the core characters have headed home to regroup and collect their thoughts, leaving the Sekai Taikai championship honors up in the air. Back in America, Daniel faces consequences for his part in the brawl, while Gunther and the other Sekai Taikai staff contemplate how to proceed. Eventually, Gunther offers to put the tournament back on, but only if all of the senseis agree.

As it turns out, the trauma from the fight and Kwon’s death has taken a toll on everyone, leaving multiple senseis to back out of the once-coveted mixed martial arts tournament. Daniel stays home to face his own guilt, while Kreese refuses to subject his Cobra Kai students to another overseas faux pas. Still, a few of the senseis have their hearts set on the competition, including Johnny, who even offers to take the entire Miyagi-Fang dojo back to the competition himself. Likewise, Terry Silver finds himself craving one last successful venture at the end of his life, as he reveals that he is suffering from a terminal illness. With all of this pressure mounting, Daniel and his students eventually agree to engage with the tournament once more, but this time, they’re staying in the Valley.

The Series Returns to Where It All Began

With Daniel back on board, and Silver leading the Cobra Kai dojo, the Sekai Taikai is back on track. Plus, the relocation of the event comes with an added benefit – Robby now gets to participate, and face off against his nemesis Axel. Hawk and Demetri provide some much needed training and support for Robby in the days leading up to the Valley showdown. The pair even manage to construct an AI training simulation that helps Robby coordinate his attacks to Axel’s specific fighting style. Meanwhile, Johnny comes to thank his lucky stars that he didn’t uproot and head overseas, as Carmen goes into labor, right before he was about to whip out an engagement ring and propose. At the hospital, Carmen gives birth to a happy, healthy baby girl, and names her Laura in honor of Johnny’s mother. Johnny confesses his proposal plans, and the pair have an impromptu wedding ceremony right then and there, officiated by Johnny’s old friend and former teammate Bobby.

As the Miyagi-Do clan finds love and joy, Kreese continues weighing out the decision to re-enter the Sekai Taikai tournament. Eventually he caves, and explains to Tory that he’s only doing it so she can win the championship. Kreese carries a lot of guilt for what happened to Kwon, but rests his entire mental wellbeing on Tory’s success, in a sort of twisted example of a sunken cost fallacy. He also tries to make amends with Johnny before the semi-finals kick off in the Valley, but Johnny has no interest in reconciling with his former Cobra Kai partners. Once the tournament commences, the Iron Dragons make major headway, with Axel easily beating out Robby for the men’s semi-finals title. Sam is so rattled by the entire affair that she quits before her planned fight against Tory, effectively knocking Miyagi-Do out of the running entirely.

Johnny Returns to His Original Position

Though it may seem anticlimactic for Daniel’s Miyagi-Do crew to be knocked out of the tourney so early on, it’s important to remember what Cobra Kai is really all about: the redemption of Johnny Lawrence. With Daniel out of the running, Johnny comes to accept Kreese’s apology, and switches sides yet again to the Cobra Kai dojo. He brings his protege Miguel onto the team with him, which essentially brings the series full circle back to the pilot. This changing of the guard infuriates Wolf and Silver, especially when Kreese announces that he’s ceded full control over the Cobra Kai dojo back to Johnny. Though their titles have changed numerous times, Daniel and Johnny have grown to become close allies. Daniel fully supports Johnny’s decision to rejoin the ranks of Cobra Kai, and even purchases the original Cobra dojo back from stingy landlord Armand Zarkarian.

At the dojo, Johnny trains Miguel and Tory for the Sekai Taikai finals, while the Iron Dragons argue about the best method to proceed. Wolf wants to take a no-holds barred approach, and encourages Axel to shatter Miguel’s spine with a series of illegal moves. Though Axel has been shown to be quite ruthless, he believes that this is a bridge too far, and that the Dragons can take home the trophy on points alone. The gap in points grows even larger as Zara easily dispatches Tory in the first round of the women’s final. Tory makes a grand comeback in the end, after Robby gives her a little romantic inspiration – but even after knocking Zara out the Cobra Kai dojo will need a miracle to close the gap.

Who Are the True Sekai Taikai Champions?

After refusing to break Miguel’s spine, Axel is bested in combat, and ultimately resigns from the Iron Dragons. Miguel’s win places the Sekai Taikai finals at a tied score, which can only be broken by a battle of the senseis. Johnny and Wolf go their separate ways and prepare for the fight of their lives, but the show can’t conclude without one last off-the-walls betrayal. From his yacht headquarters, Terry Silver begins plotting to take Johnny down for usurping the Cobra Kai clan, and hires his henchmen to kidnap Carmen and her newborn daughter to be held for ransom. Luckily, this plot is stopped dead in its tracks, as Kreese catches wind of the scheme and subdues Silver’s goons. Kreese then makes his way to Silver’s yacht for a final showdown. As the pair exchange blows, Kreese pulls a failsafe and blows the entire vessel to smithereens. The two iconic villains perish in the spectacular blaze, concluding their storylines once and for all.

Back on land, Wolf antagonizes Johnny before their match, and even makes threats toward his family. In a blind rage, Johnny tries to strike at his nemesis, only for Wolf to easily dispatch him. Johnny is completely demoralized going into the first round, and is quickly taken down with a series of illegal moves, reminiscent to his initial loss back in Karate Kid 1 – only less triumphant. Luckily, Johnny receives a classic Cobra Kai pep talk from his brothers in arms, which sets his mind right for the final fight. Daniel reassures his partner that his life is a success no matter what happens, since he’s done so well putting his family back together and leading students from all over the Valley to victory. Reinvigorated, Johnny lands the winning blow against Wolf, taking home the Sekai Taikai championship by a single point.

The Aftermath

Obviously, Cobra Kai‘s final moments are the culmination of Johnny Lawrence’s decades-long arc toward self fulfillment. His initial loss to Daniel during the climax of Karate Kid set his entire life on a crash course toward failure, and completely robbed him of his sense of self worth. Now, Johnny has not only trained to become a true karate master, he has also buried the hatchet with Daniel, and grown to become one of his closest friends. It only makes sense that Johnny would be the one to take home the Sekai Taikai champion honors, as the show truly centers around his emotional journey.

Months after the Sekai Taikai tournament ends, Cobra Kai cuts forward to an epilogue, which shows Johnny as a successful sensei who has moved into a new suburban home with his wife and daughter. Miguel and Sam have each been accepted into colleges, though the former chooses to defer a year so that he and Sam can be together in Okinawa. The show leaves their fate open ended, but it seems clear that there may be wedding bells in their future. Robby and Tory each ink deals with a karate influencer program called Icon Branding, which allows them to travel the world competing in tournaments and documenting their martial arts lifestyles. Daniel continues to co-sensei the Cobra Kai dojo with Johnny, where Anthony, Kenny and Devon are still actively taking lessons to become a new generation of karate masters.

Season six part three closes the book on seven years of Cobra Kai, and several decades of the franchise at large. For now, there’s no word of any additional spinoffs or sequel projects in the works, so it looks like this is the last we’ll see of these iconic characters. Some Netflix subscribers have taken issue with the drawn out nature of the final season, and lamented the episodes being split into three parts, but overall the show has seen high praise from critics and fans alike.