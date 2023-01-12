Disney and Pixar are going back to the Land of the Dead with Coco 2.

Disney announced the sequel during Disney’s annual meeting of shareholders. CEO Bob Iger said that the film is “just in the initial stages.” But, he said, “We know it will be full of humor, heart and adventure, and we can’t wait to share more soon.”

Original production team to return

The film’s original production team, including director Lee Unkrich, co-director Adrian Molina and producer Mark Nielsen, are coming back for the sequel. As Iger alluded to, other details about the film are unknown at this time. But at the very least, we can expect Miguel (voiced by Anthony Gonzalez in the original) will find his way back to the Land of the Dead for a reason motivated by family and love.

The 2017 original followed Miguel, a young boy obsessed with music despite his family’s ban on music, as he finds his way to the Land of the Dead to learn more about his family’s history. The film became an awards darling, winning two Oscars for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song. Other awards include a Golden Globe, a BAFTA and two Critics Choice Awards.

Cultural impact and audience reception

Coco has been hailed by critics and viewers alike as a faithful, compassionate representation of the values of Día de los Muertos. The film earned a Rotten Tomatoes score of 97% fresh with an audience score of 94%. The film was also a financial success for Disney, grossing over $814 million worldwide with an opening day gross of over $50 million, according to Box Office Mojo. The film has given audiences a bigger introduction to the Mexican holiday and spread the day’s celebration of family, life and spirituality.