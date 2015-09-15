A lot of huge news came out at D23 during the Disney Entertainment Showcase for Pixar.

Pixar Animation Studios’ Chief Creative Officer Pete Docter came on stage and announced the premiere date for Pixar’s first-ever series, Win or Lose. It will debut Dec. 6 on Disney+. It is directed, written and executive produced by Carrie Hobson and Michael Yates, and produced by David Lally.

Per the studio, “the new series reveals what it feels like to be in the shoes of eight different characters—the insecure kids, their helicopter parents, even a lovesick umpire—as they prepare for a championship softball game.” Will Forte voices the coach in the series.

There was also an the exclusive D23 announcement of a new Inside Out series that is coming to Disney+.

Set to debut in 2025, Dream Productions is “about the studio inside Riley’s mind where dreams really do come true thanks to acclaimed dream director Paula Persimmon (voice of Paula Pell).”

It is written and directed by Mike Jones and produced by Jaclyn Simon. The four-episode season also features the voices of Richard Ayoade, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Alli Maki, Kensington Tallman, Liza Lapira, Tony Hale, Lewis Black and Phyllis Smith.

Other Pixar news includes the news of Zoë Saldaña joining the cast of Elio, as well as news about the 2025 Pixar film, Hoppers.

That film “introduces Mabel, an animal lover who seizes an opportunity to use new technology to ‘hop’ her consciousness into a life-like robotic animal: an adorable beaver.” It is directed by Daniel Chong and produced by Nicole Paradis Grindle, with Piper Curda voicing Mabel. Bobby Moynihan and Jon Hamm also sar.

There were also Toy Story 5 reveals, including the fact that Pixar veteran Andrew Stanton is directing the film, The film is said to be “Toy meets Tech when Buzz, Woody, Jessie and the rest of the gang’s jobs get exponentially harder as they go head to head with this all-new threat to playtime.”

The film is co-directed by McKenna Harris and produced by Jessica Choi. It hits theaters June 19, 2026.

And lastly, there was news about The Incredibles 3 is officially in the works with Brad Bird developing it.