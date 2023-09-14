Colman Domingo is an immensely talented and versatile actor, writer and director who is widely recognized for his powerful performances on both the stage and screen. With his deep, commanding presence and emotional range, he has earned acclaim for his roles in television series like Euphoria and Fear the Walking Dead. On stage, he has received praise for his portrayal of complex characters in his own plays, such as Dot and Sing Sing (which he acted in and executive produced). Domingo’s ability to navigate a wide spectrum of characters – from intense and dramatic roles to more nuanced, comedic ones – has made him a powerhouse in the entertainment industry. His commitment to storytelling, particularly through diverse and often underrepresented voices, has cemented his reputation as one of the most dynamic actors of his generation.

Beyond his career, the star seems to be flourishing as well. Recent appearances with his beau have fans curious about their beginnings and journey to now. Surprisingly, they came together from a chance encounter which many would deem straight out of a romcom. Here is what we know about Colman Domingo’s husband, Raúl, and their relationship.

This Couple Isn’t Afraid of Mixing Business With Pleasure

(Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

Raúl Domingo, may not be easy to spot on Colman’s social media, but he is anything but a secret. While the latter has his acting career to tend to, the former has exciting stuff going on too! Raúl is a creative who has had various ventures in the entertainment industry and beyond; he has worked in both corporate and artistic capacities as a writer, producer and artist. In fact, Raúl’s resume includes collaborating with luxury apparel businesses and launching a digital media company.

While he tends to keep a lower profile compared to Colman, his creative work is significant. Raúl Domingo specializes in oil painting, but his passion for theater, film and costume design were likely a part of what the couple initially connected on. His personal aspirations align with Colman’s multifaceted career in film, theater and television – they have even worked together in the past, proving their relationship can withstand a mix of business and pleasure. So, it is no surprise that they are so incredibly supportive of one another. Beyond that though, it seems like Raúl stays out of the spotlight and is not active on social media.

How Did Raúl and Colman Domingo Meet?

As Colman tells it in many interviews, the two were seemingly destined to be together. Technically, they first met each other while both at the same Walgreens in 2005. The two never even spoke to each other, yet, a lingering gaze in the parking lot had them thinking about each other long after the random encounter. A few days after they locked eyes, Colman could not stop thinking about the interaction. He had a feeling about the stranger he saw in the Walgreens parking lot and took action. Obviously, now that they are wed, Colman Domingo’s husband did turn out to be someone special to him.

Colman was initially on an innocent search for a computer on Craigslist to help with his writing. Then he sought out the help of the platform. While searching for a computer, he thought of a way to find Raúl. Despite feeling it was a long shot, the actor placed a Missed Connection ad. After scouring what was already posted, he found that Raúl had placed an ad for his missed connection just a day before, describing Colman and their encounter “outside of Walgreens, Berkeley.” It was fate, so the two met up two days later and have been together ever since.

The Couple Tied the Knot in 2014 at a Stunning House Party Wedding

Just as fans might expect, the two did not have a traditional or boring wedding. Instead, they welcomed the new phase of their lives as a married couple with some flair and style in 2014, planning an event that was aligned with their vision for the future, fun, creative and chill. Nine years after their first meeting, they had a house party wedding to tie the knot in California. The casual and intimate ceremony was attended by those closest to them, which was around 25 people. According to a GQ interview, Colman wore a Hawaiian shirt that day. They all danced until at least four in the morning too. Since then, they have been trailblazing in the industry hand in hand.

Does Colman Domingo Have Kids With His Husband?

No, Colman and Raúl do not have children together. Although the sky is the limit due to their major successes, it seems like the couple is just fine supporting each other. They continue to grow and thrive together both professionally and otherwise. At age 55, Colman Domingo continues to focus his energy on growing in his artistry and growing in love with his husband. In a recent 2024 interview with Variety, the actor commented on his experiences around family planning. After being asked by Kieran Culkin if he ever wants kids he cooly responded, “I wanted kids in my 20s. Now, I have a lot of really good furniture.” So, the couple seems to lead a pretty private and low-key lifestyle. In addition, they share an unspoken peace after finding each other in the unlikeliest of places before the fame.