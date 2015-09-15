Colman Domingo is set to make his directorial debut with the upcoming film Scandalous, a project on the love affair between Sammy Davis Jr. and Kim Novak starring David Jonsson and Sydney Sweeney.

The film, set at Miramax, is projected to be shot once Euphoria co-stars Domingo and Sweeney wrap shooting Season 3 of production on that. Deadline first broke the news of Domingo’s attachment to the project and the castings. Matthew Fantaci is the writer.

Sweeney is super involved in the project and helped piece it together.

The project was initially conceived before Jon Glickman was CEO at Miramax. He put together the project at Parnoramic, and Janet Mock was attached to direct it in a Pose reunion with Jeremy Pope, who was attached to star as Davis.

Here’s what Deadline says of the real-life story:

Novak, star of Vertigo and Rat Pack member Davis Jr were at the peak of star power when they met while guests on The Steve Allen Show. They fell hard for each other, but as rumors spread, the rampant racism in America threatened to derail their careers. Novak experience the ire of Harry Cohn, the Columbia Pictures chief who had the actress under contract. Their covert affair became big news when a Chicago gossip columnist in early 1958 wrote a detailed account of their relationship, including their plans to marry. This despite their denials. Davis Jr nine days later married a Black chorus girl named Loray White.

Sweeney produces the film with Tami Cohen and Bobby Roth. Jon Levin executive produces.