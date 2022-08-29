Colman Domingo may as well get ready for another Oscar nomination…if the new trailer for A24’s Sing Sing is anything to go by.

After premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) last year and set to also bow at SXSW, the showcases a cast that also includes Paul Raci and a remarkable ensemble of formerly incarcerated performers, notably Clarence Maclin and Sean San Jose.

Directed by Greg Kwedar, the story follows Divine G (Colman Domingo) as he navigates life at Sing Sing, wrongly imprisoned but finding solace and purpose through participation in a prison theater group alongside fellow inmates, including the cautious newcomer played by Maclin. A24’s logline calls it a “stirring true story of resilience, humanity, and the transformative power of art.”

The trailer opens with Divine G staring into the abyss reciting lines. Viewers are shifted to Divine G’s clemency hearing for his 25-to-life sentencing. The board reviews his time in prison, citing that Divine G has been involved in the theatre program and inquires if he was acting. Viewers are transported through the theatre program and the magic it involves transforming the incarcerated.

Watch the trailer below: