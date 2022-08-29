So You Think You Can Dance is back for its 18th season– and it has a new format.

JoJo Siwa returns to the judging panel alongside Allison Holker and Maksim Chmerkovskiy. Cat Deeley continues to host the dance competition series.

This season, during the auditions round, So You Think You Can Dance All-Star Comfort Fedoke took her place on the judging panel as dancers from across the country showcase their talent in a wide array of dance styles, including contemporary, tap, hip-hop, ballroom and more, in hopes of securing one of ten coveted spots on the show.

“It’s been a ride,” Fedoke told Blavity about snagging the coveted judge’s seat in an exclusive interview.

Fedoke auditioned for the show in 1998 when she was 19. After her appearance in the dance competition, she moved to Los Angeles to capitalize on her newfound exposure. While getting her feet wet in Hollywood, Fedoke was brought back as an all-star on Season 7.