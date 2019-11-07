This month, Max premiered its new docuseries, Coming From America, that, as its name suggests, sees a reversed Coming to America scenario— four Black families move half-way across the world to Ghana for 60 days.

Will culture shock have them on a plane back stateside? Or will they foster closer connections to their roots and decide to make a permanent change?

The series comes from Hot Snakes Media, and is executive produced by Eric Evangelisa, Shannon Evangelista, Forrest Galante, Naimah Holmes for Hot Snakes Media. Discovery’s Keith Hoffman and Carter Figueroa also serve as executive producers on the show.

What is Coming from America about?

Here’s the official synopsis for the series:

Four African American families pack up all their belongings, risking everything to move to the new land of opportunity: Africa. Enticed by their ancestral roots, these families travel 5000 miles to find love, jobs and a better life. First, they’ll have to survive the inevitable culture shock – but if they can endure the first 60 days, their lives could be changed forever.

More on Black Americans going to Ghana

In 2019, Ghana’s Year of Return, which was a year-long government campaign urging people of African heritage to “return,” saw more than 100,000 people visited the African nation, adding almost $2 billion to Ghana’s economy as per the government, NPR reported. The campaign also attracted celebrities like Naomi Campbell, Idris Elba, Steve Harvey and Cardi B to visit Ghana, BBC reported. Since then, many Black Americans have gone to Ghana (as well as Nigeria), specifically at the end of the year for “Detty December.”

Also, according to The World from PRX, by 2022, at least 1,500 Black Americans have moved to Ghana following the campaign. Ghana’s government hopes to continue the trend with a new program, “Beyond the Return,” a 10-year effort to encourage further even more engagement and connection between Ghana and Africans in the diaspora.

Check out an exclusive clip from the third episode of Max’s Coming from America below:

New episodes debut each Thursday on Max through Oct. 10.