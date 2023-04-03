The new Netflix docuseries Amy Bradley Is Missing revisits the decades-old mystery of Amy Bradley, a 23-year-old who vanished without a trace on March 24, 1998, while vacationing with her family aboard Royal Caribbean’s Rhapsody of the Seas cruise ship near the Dutch island of Curaçao.

How did Amy Bradley disappear?

Bradley disappeared shortly after her father, Ron, saw her relaxing in a lounge chair on their balcony. The family, who had won a Caribbean cruise through a work contest, quickly notified the ship’s staff, but initial searches in the water between Aruba and nearby regions were unsuccessful, USA Today reported.

When the FBI eventually boarded the ship, their investigation was limited, as they couldn’t find any clues in the Bradleys’ shared cabin since it had already been cleaned before agents could inspect it, according to the docuseries.

In the docuseries’ opening episode, Adtzere “John” Mentar, then the harbor police chief in Curaçao, reflects on the early investigation, recalling how local and international authorities extensively searched the surrounding waters. In the episode, he says he believes that if Bradley had fallen overboard, her body would have been recovered, according to USA Today.

“I’m telling you, if she came off the ship or fell off the ship, we would get a body,” Mentar says. “She would have washed ashore.”

What is Amy Bradley Is Still Missing about?

Time reported that the three-part project features interviews from Bradley’s family, friends, witnesses and FBI officials who share their theories about what may have happened to her and whether she could still be alive today.

Netflix co-directors Ari Mark and Phil Lott hope the project will revive public interest in Bradley’s case and spark new leads that could aid the decades-long search for the truth.

Could Amy Bradley still be alive?

Over the years, several people have claimed to have seen Bradley alive, including David Carmichael, who said he recognized her Tasmanian devil tattoo and saw her walking on a beach in Curaçao with two men, per Time. He said he believes one of them is Alastair Douglas, the bass player she was seen dancing with just hours before she vanished. Law enforcement later questioned Douglas but had no concrete evidence to link him as a suspect.

Meanwhile, Navy veteran Bill Hefner says in the documentary that he met a woman at a Curaçao bar who identified herself as Amy Bradley. He claims she told him that she had gotten off the cruise ship to get some drugs and was now being held against her will.

In 2005, another witness, Judy Maurer, said she encountered a distressed woman in a Barbados restroom who identified herself as Amy after a group of men warned the woman about an upcoming deal and told her to be on time, Time reported.

Decades later, Bradley’s family remains hopeful she will one day be found. Both Mark and Lott said the family’s enduring pain moved them, as they’ve spent years navigating life without their loved one. The 40- to 50-minute episodes shed light on Bradley’s case, and the co-directors hope people will come forward with new information regarding her disappearance.

“Things happen and change as a result of these shows,” Mark said, per Time. “When you put these mysteries out there, something almost always moves forward.”