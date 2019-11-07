Hoda Kotb announced her departure from NBC’s Today show in September after almost 20 years, and now, the network has named her replacement: Craig Melvin.

He will begin co-anchoring the 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. hours with Savannah Guthrie around the top of the year.

As CNN noted, Melvin, 45, has been in the NBC family for 14 years, appearing on air in different capacities over the years.

His current position as news anchor sees him joining co-anchors Guthrie and Kotb at 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. He also co-hosts the 9 a.m. show alongside Al Roker, Dylan Dreyer and Sheinelle Jones. Melvin is expected to continue his 9 a.m. appearances when he joins Guthrie on Jan. 13.

Craig Melvin, who has been with NBC News for nearly 14 years, is moving into the co-anchor seat alongside Savannah Guthrie for the 7 and 8 a.m. hours.





📸: Nathan Congleton pic.twitter.com/oNHAUAJ3jT — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 14, 2024

How Craig Melvin’s new role was announced

Melvin shared the news on Thursday’s show.

“I am beyond excited and grateful,” he said on-air today, as reported by NBC News. “I’ve enjoyed just a lifetime of blessings and this is the latest in a long line of blessings.”

Guthrie said that the Today staff “broke into applause” after the announcement and that it is one of “the most popular decisions NBC News has ever made.” Kotb said Melvin was “literally made for this job,” adding, “You have all the things this job needs. You are the right person for it.”

“It means a lot to inherit this from you,” Melvin told Kotb. “You’ve been the heart of this place for a long time. You helped save this show. You helped save this show.” He then told Guthrie, “And to be able to sit next to someone who I knew was smart for years and all of a sudden you start working with her and you’re like, ‘wait a minute, she’s funny too.’”

Longtime and iconic Today weatherman Al Roker also joined from Zoom to congratulate Melvin.

"I am so proud and so happy for you right now because you are so worthy of this. I almost don't have the words." — @AlRoker to @CraigMelvin.



Melvin will become co-anchor of TODAY alongside Savannah Guthrie in 2025. pic.twitter.com/3J9O1n7tcD — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 14, 2024

Senior vice president of Today, Libby Leist, also commented on Melvin taking over Kotb’s spot, calling him an “integral and beloved part of our family” in an internal memo, NBC News reported.

“From breaking news coverage in the field, to presidential interviews, to multiple Olympics and Super Bowls, Craig’s shown he has the talent and the range to cover all that we do here at Today. And he does it without ever losing that Southern charm,” she said.

When is Hoda Kotb’s last day?

Kotb’s last day on the desk with Guthrie is Friday, Jan. 10.

As CNN stated, the fourth hour of Today at 10 a.m., which Kotb hosts with Jenna Bush Hager, will be “will be renamed Jenna & Friends following Kotb’s departure until a permanent co-host is named.”