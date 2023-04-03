Taylor expressed her enthusiasm for partnering with Hennessy: “I’m super excited to embark upon this journey with my favorite Cognac, Hennessy. Destination: fresh, bright, and invigorating, like any good cocktail should be,” the 33-year-old said in the news release.

Idris shared similar sentiments, stating how the brand evokes nostalgic memories of his own family.

“The chance to work with such an iconic brand was one I just couldn’t say no to. When I think of Hennessy I think of my three older brothers, I think of amazing memories. The visuals are stylish, the films are fun, it’s magic. It’s cinema,” he said in the news release.

The campaign premiered globally on Monday and is set to circulate during the music festival season.