Teyana Taylor and Damson Idris are the subject of a new Hennessy campaign that seems to invigorate the brand.
According to a news release, the campaign presents “five off-beat mixing films and five cocktails.” The films and visuals were crafted by director Andreas Nilsson and photographer Micaiah Carter.
Julie Nollet, global chief marketing officer for Hennessy, elaborated on how the new campaign will seek to appeal to a broader audience.
“Hennessy is well known everywhere but people don’t always know about how versatile it is — how it brings more flavor, depth and complexity to all kinds of cocktails,” she said in a news release. “Our new ‘Made for more’ campaign is bringing to life this notion of 1+1=3, showcasing the unlimited possibilities and introducing another side of the brand with beauty, fun and open mindedness. It shakes up the brand perceptions and builds on its legacy for a new generation.”
Taylor expressed her enthusiasm for partnering with Hennessy: “I’m super excited to embark upon this journey with my favorite Cognac, Hennessy. Destination: fresh, bright, and invigorating, like any good cocktail should be,” the 33-year-old said in the news release.
Idris shared similar sentiments, stating how the brand evokes nostalgic memories of his own family.
“The chance to work with such an iconic brand was one I just couldn’t say no to. When I think of Hennessy I think of my three older brothers, I think of amazing memories. The visuals are stylish, the films are fun, it’s magic. It’s cinema,” he said in the news release.
The campaign premiered globally on Monday and is set to circulate during the music festival season.