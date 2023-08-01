Teyana Taylor is set to make her directorial debut with the upcoming film Get Lite at Paramount, and Storm Reid has been tapped to star.

Reid will also produce the film through her A Seed & Wings Productions banner, and Kenya Barris will produce through his Khalabo Ink Society.

Here’s the description, per Deadline‘s exclusive report:

The film follows a studious New York City teenager who has his world upended when he falls for a charismatic beatmaker (played by Reid) who recruits him to join her Litefeet dance crew, forcing him to choose between a safe academic path and his rekindled love of dance.

The film will be produced by Bill Karesh through OFFBRND, Reid’s mother Robyn Simpson also through A Seed & Wings Productions and Anni Weisband. Taylor will executive produce and Coco Gilbert is co-producer. Eric Gross is the writer.

Taylor, has rapidly expanded her film/TV resume over the past few years, including rave reviews for her lead role in the acclaimed film A Thousand and One.

Reid is one of the most in-demand young actresses in Hollywood. The Euphoria star recently won an Emmy for her guest role in HBO’s The Last of Us and was seen on the big screen last year in Missing and The Nun 2.