Ahead of its 33rd season, Dancing with the Stars announced its newest celebrity cast and their professional dancing partners.

According to ABC, the show took to Good Morning America to share the cast, which includes The Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s Phaedra Parks, NBA champion Dwight Howard, Family Matters actor Reginald VelJohnson, the infamous Anna Delvey and more.

Parks is partnered with longtime Dancing with the Stars pro Val Chmerkovskiy, while Howard is set to dance with Daniella Karagach. Super Bowl winner Danny Amendola also joins the new season’s cast, and he’s partnered with Witney Carson. Delvey will compete with Ezra Sosa as her partner, and former The Bachelor star Joey Graziadei going after the mirror ball trophy with Jenna Johnson by his side. Actress Chandler Kinney is partnered with Brandon Armstrong, and viewers should look out for Olympic star Ilona Maher, who will be dancing with Alan Bersten. Model Brooks Nader is set to perform with Gleb Savchenko, and Maher’s fellow Olympics participant, gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik, is partnered with Rylee Arnold.

Emma Roberts’ father, actor Eric Roberts, will also be dancing on the show, with with partner Britt Stewart. And Beverly Hills, 90210 star Tori Spelling is set to dance with Pasha Pashkov. Graziadei’s The Bachelorette counterpart, Jenn Tran, will perform with Sasha Farber, and sitcom legend VelJohnson will go after the mirror ball trophy with Emma Slater.

Each pair will be judged by a panel of ballroom dance experts, which this season will include Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough. Alfonso Ribero and Julianne Hough host.

Dancing with the Stars is produced by BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions.

When will Dancing With The Stars Season 33 premiere?

Season 33 will premiere on Sept. 17 on ABC and Disney+.

It will be available on Hulu the following day.

Full Dancing With The Stars 33 cast list:

Check out ABC’s descriptions of the stars below: