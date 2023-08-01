NBC’s Chicago Fire will lose two key cast members after Season 13.

According to Deadline, Daniel Kyri and Jake Lockett will not return if the show is renewed for Season 14. Kyri has been on the show since Season 7, while Lockett joined in Season 11.

Are budget cuts behind the ‘Chicago Fire’ cast exits?

As the trade publication notes, Wolf Entertainment’s NBC series, the One Chicago franchise and the Law & Order franchise, are rumored to have cuts in order to continue. Just two years ago, the series cut the number of episodes for several cast members to trim budget. This could be a possibility again this year, per Deadline.

Regardless, both Kyri and Lockett’s departures are said to be a part of this budget trimming effort for Chicago Fire, which “faces negotiations with many of the series’ veteran cast members whose contracts are up, sources said. As actor deals are getting renegotiated and renewal talks between NBC and producing studio Universal Television on the five Wolf Entertainment series for the network continue, there could be more exits across all five shows, we hear,” according to Deadline.

Will the characters get a proper send-off?

As Season 13 of Chicago Fire is still in production, both actors’ characters, Darren Ritter and Sam Carter, could get proper exits written into the end of the season.

This news follows the show’s recent cast shakeups, including Eamonn Walker’s exit last season. He has since returned to guest-star on the series.