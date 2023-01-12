In the trailer for 40 Acres, Danielle Deadwyler is taking on….cannibals!?

Deadwyler and Michael Greyeyes are protecting their children and their ancestral farmland from a dangerous force in the post-apocalyptic action-thriller, which initially premiered at last year’s Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

They play a couple who are somehow living their best apocalyptic lives in the midst of a life-altering plague. But their farm is now in the crosshairs of a militia that wants the land by any means necessary. Milcania Diaz-Rojas and Kataem O’Connor also star.

R.T. Thorne is the director, and he wrote the film with Glenn Taylor and Lora Campbell.

More details of the plot for ’40 Acres’

According to the official description:

In the film, after a plague eradicates all animal life, famine spreads across the globe leaving society at war and in ruins, but the Freemans are surviving — even thriving — on their ancestral farm so long as they dispatch the occasional raiding party. But what good is surviving the end of the world if it means snuffing out your own humanity? Former soldier Hailey (Deadwyler) made that choice years ago, believing that isolation was the only way to protect her family. She and her partner Galen (Greyeyes) fled the collapse along with their children, fenced them off from the world and trained them to fight (and, yes, kill). But now Hailey’s eldest Emanuel (O’Connor) is a young man, and when he meets a young woman (Diaz-Rojas) in the forest beyond the fence, his need for human contact could place the whole family in jeopardy.

When does ’40 Acres’ hit theaters?

40 Acres comes to theaters July 2.