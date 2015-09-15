David Jonsson, the rising British star from HBO’s Industry, as well as the films Rye Lane and Alien: Romulus, has been cast in the upcoming directorial debut of singer Frank Ocean.

The indie film is currently untitled and plot details are unknown, but it has kicked off production in Mexico City.

Rumblings of Ocean’s directorial debut have been around for some time, but this is the biggest confirmed news about the project.

This is just the latest of Jonsson’s several upcoming projects, which also include Colman Domingo’s Scandalous with Sydney Sweeney, the Stephen King adaptation The Long Walk, and Wasteman, opposite Tom Blyth.

Back in 2024, it was announced that Jonsson was developing Hype, “a comedy-drama series that chronicles four friends in East London who attempt to enter the world of fashion retail.” Jonsson would write, star in and executive produce the project, which was said to be going to market in 2024, but no news has been revealed about it since.

Ocean, who often stays out of the spotlight in general, has been especially out of the public eye after he canceled his second weekend set at Coachella back in 2023.