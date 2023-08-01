Deadpool & Wolverine is out in theaters this weekend, and it is truly the multiverse movie that Marvel fans have wanted for years. The first Marvel Cinematic Universe to fully integrate characters from Fox’s Marvel universe, the film is also a tribute to and a proper send-off for the Fox X-Men films as well. There are a ton of cameos in the film, from small glimpses of folks, to cameos that actually turn out to be very sizable roles in the film. Most of of them appear as Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) are in the void trying to escape Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin).

Here’s a breakdown and all the cameos explained:

Chris Evans as Johnny Storm/Human Torch

Evans is the first major cameo of Deadpool & Wolverine (aside from Wolverine variants, which are explained below). He appears in the void once Deadpool and Wolverine arrive. With the Avengers theme playing and Deadpool awaiting the character to go “Avengers, Assemble,” he says “Flame on!” in a reveal that he is actually playing Johnny Storm/Human Torch from Fox’s OG Fantastic Four films. He shows off some moves before being taken to Cassandra Nova with Deadpool and Wolverine, and somehow Deadpool gets the baddie to rip his entire body off of him.

Wesley Snipes as Blade

Snipes’ Eric Brooks/Blade appears here in a quad of characters that Deadpool and Wolverine encounter. Initially hostile, they decide to help Deadpool and Wolverine escape the void.

Even more meta is the fact that Reynolds starred with Snipes in Blade: Trinity, and they infamously did not have a great time working together. Now, all’s well that ends well, and it is one of the best, most crowd-pleasing aspects of this movie.

As Deadpool movies always poke fun at themselves and superhero films as a whole, Snipes’ Blade says there is only ever going to be *one* Blade, some clear fun shade at the reboot Marvel is planning with Mahershala Ali that hasn’t quite gotten off the ground yet.

Jennifer Garner as Elecktra

Garner, reprising her role as Elektra Natchios from 2003’s Daredevil, is one of the four characters that helps the titular duo take on Cassandra Nova. Garner’s role here actually surfaced some time ago, so her appearance in this film should not be that surprising. Garner’s role here includes some shade throwing at her ex Ben Affleck, the character doesn’t have too many feelings surrounding Affleck’s Daredevil’s death when Deadpool gives her condolences.

Garner, just as Snipes’ Blade, appears as an older version of the character, of course.

Channing Tatum as Gambit

Tatum pops up as Remy LeBeau/Gambit in the quad that helps the duo. In a hilarious role, Tatum exaggerates Gambit’s Cajun accent to make all of this even more funnier than it should be. Though he never officially played the character, he was first cast in a Gambit film that would be an Fox X-Men universe film in 2014. It remained in development hell for a while before officially being axed when Disney bought Fox.

Dafne Keen as X-23

The last of the four major cameos that are actually supporting-ish roles is Dafne Keen as Laura/X-23. This cameo isn’t really a surprise, as she was revealed in the film’s final trailer. A young girl in 2017’s Logan and now a young adult in this film, she appears as a part of the team to take on Cassandra Nova and has a conversation with Wolverine in which she gives him some inspiration.

Wolverine variants, including Henry Cavill’s Cavillrine

Several Wolverine variants appear as Deadpool is trying to find the Wolverine to help save his universe. One of them is Henry Cavill, who has been fan cast as a new Wolverine for years and there is so much fan art online featuring him as the character. He is credited as “Cavillrine” in the credits. Other Wolverines include a short Wolverine, Patch Wolverine, the crucified Wolverine, a long-haired ’80s Wolverine and more.

The Deadpool Corps, featuring Blake Lively’s Lady Deadpool and Matthew McConaughey’s Cowboypool

Though she doesn’t reveal her face, Lady Deadpool/Ladypool is credited as Blake Lively (Reynolds’ real-life wife) in the credits. Lady Deadpool is the leader of the Deadpool Corps. Also not showing his face Matthew McConaughey plays Cowboypool

Other variants are Nicepool (played by Reynolds), Headpool (Nathan Fillion), Kidpool and Babypool (Reynolds and Lively’s children Inez and Olin Reynolds) and many, many, many more.

X-Men character cameos

Reprising their roles from previous Fox X-Men films

Tyler Mane as Sabertooth – works for Cassandra Nova in the void and fights Wolverine

– works for Cassandra Nova in the void and fights Wolverine Aaron Stanford as Pyro – works for Cassandra Nova in the void.

– works for Cassandra Nova in the void. The following characters who are from previous X-Men films also appear: Juggernaut, Azazel, Psylocke, Lady Deathstrike, Toad, Bullseye and Quill — but it is who they are portrayed by They all work for Cassandra Nova in the void.

MCU cameos

Reprising their roles from Marvel Studios’ Marvel Cinematic Universe projects