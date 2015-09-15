Despite some production challenges on Blade, Kevin Feige affirmed to Blavity’s Shadow and Act that Marvel Studios remains committed to the movie and the character.

Speaking to us for Deadpool & Wolverine press, Feige said, “We are committed to the movie, and we’re so committed to it that we’re not going to make it until it’s right, which has been frustrating for us, and for some fans, because it’s taken a while. We have a writer working on it now. I’ve read half of his new draft, and it’s feeling good so far.”

Mahershala Ali and Mia Goth are the cast members that remain attached to the movie, and Eric Pearson is the current writer. No director is attached at the moment for the film, which is now dated for Nov. 7, 2025.

On if he’d be open to Wesley Snipes returning to the role in some form or playing a version of the character, Feige said, “Wesley’s the greatest. Wesley’s great. Mahershala, who’s the one who came in four, five years ago and said, ‘I want to play it,’ is what this new movie’s about.”

The exec also reflected on his storied career and the full circle moment of working with Hugh Jackman now after initially working with him on the first X-Men movie.

“Working with Hugh Jackman on this movie takes me back to my very early days at Marvel, where I worked with Hugh on the first X-Men movie,” he said. “That movie meant a lot to a lot of people. That’s what the entire X-Men are about, is giving voice to the underdogs, to the people who feel othered. I think that mattered a lot when that first movie came out. For us, when we decide which characters to bring to the screen, there’s almost always that notion of, who can we touch in a way, and excite and exhilarate the way these movies need to, but also on a personal level.”

