The soundtrack for Deadpool & Wolverine is stacked with songs from some of music’s most popular Black artists.

Deadline posted the full listing of the Deadpool & Wolverine soundtrack, which features Montell Jordan’s “This Is How We Do It,” “Only You (And You Alone)” by The Platters, T.I.‘s “Bring Em Out” and Aretha Franklin and the Royal Philarmonic’s recording of “You’re All I Need to Get By.” Another song, “The Greatest Show” from The Greatest Showman ensemble, features Zendaya and Keala Settle.

List of songs featured in ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ and the soundtrack

Here’s the full list of songs from the soundtrack, as listed by Disney Music Emporium:

“Only You (And You Alone)” – Performed by The Platters “Bye Bye Bye” – Performed by *NSYNC “Angel of The Morning” – Performed by Merrilee Rush & The Turnabouts “SLASH” – Performed by Stray Kids “Glamorous” – Performed by Fergie “Iris” – Performed by The Goo Goo Dolls “The Power Of Love” – Performed by Huey Lewis & The News “I’m a Ramblin’ Man” – Performed by Waylon Jennings “You Belong To Me” – Performed by Patsy Cline (Featuring – The Jordanaires) “The Lady In Red” – Performed by Chris de Burgh “I’m with You” – Performed by Avril Lavigne “The Greatest Show” (From “The Greatest Showman”/Soundtrack Version) – Performed by Hugh Jackman, Keala Settle, Zac Efron, Zendaya and The Greatest Showman Ensemble “You’re The One That I Want” – Performed by Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta “I’ll Be Seeing You” – Performed by Jimmy Durante “Make Me Lose Control” – Performed by Eric Carmen “You’re All I Need to Get By (with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra)” – Performed by Aretha Franklin “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)” – Performed by Green Day “LFG (Theme from Deadpool & Wolverine)” – Performed by Rob Simonsen

Leslie Uggams, who stars in the film as Blind Al, talked to Blavity’s Shadow and Act about being a part of the film. She said her son was thrilled she has become part of the Deadpool franchise.

“My son, he was a big fan of Deadpool,” she said. “So when he finally realized I was in it…he said, “‘Mom, this is big!'”

Deadpool & Wolverine is now in theaters.