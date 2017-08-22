The iconic Canadian teen soap Degrassi is getting the documentary treatment.

As Variety reports, the documentary, from Degrassi producer WildBrain in collaboration with Peacock Alley, will feature behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with Degrassi’s creators, cast and crew as they discuss the teen franchise’s legacy. Lisa Rideout will direct.

“Degrassi continues to be enormously popular, resonating with fans across generations, from adults who grew up watching the show to today’s teens who are discovering it for the first time,” said WildBrain CEO Josh Scherba. “In fact, more people today watch Degrassi around the world than ever before. Its enduring popularity is driven by its unflinching honesty and authenticity, tackling topics and issues that teenagers everywhere face. Peacock Alley brings award-winning talent and credentials to this project, and we look forward to working with them to share this exclusive inside view of ‘Degrassi’ with fans everywhere.”

Initially created by Linda Schuyler and Kit Hood in 1979, Degrassi followed the lives of students attending the fictional titular school in Toronto. Spawning multiple spin-off shows, the franchise is notable for launching the careers of rapper Drake, Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev and 90210 star Shenae Grimes.

“Adolescence is a period of firsts. First time wearing a bra, first time shaving, first dance with a crush, first awkward kiss at a party. Teens fumble their way through these experiences, trying their best to come out on the other side unscathed. Degrassi has brought these awkward, embarrassing, and unspoken truths of youth to the screen for over four decades,” Rideout stated. “As someone who came of age watching ‘Degrassi,’ I remember the much-needed reassurance I got from the show as a teen. Degrassi not only helped teens feel less alone, it also didn’t shy away from what we wanted to know about puberty, sex, relationships and so much more. I’m thrilled to be showcasing the enormous impact Degrassi had on the viewers, the cast, and crew, and to be telling the incredible story of one of Canada’s most successful and unique franchises.”