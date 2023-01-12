GMA3 host DeMarco Morgan is leaving ABC’s daytime talk show platform.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, ABC News president Almin Karamehmedovic informed staff Monday that Morgan, who hosts the third hour of Good Morning America, “has decided to being a new journey and will be departing ABC News.”

“His devotion to journalism and sharing with others is evident in everything he touches,” the memo stated. “We thank him for his kindness and many contributions, wish him well, and look forward to celebrating his next chapter soon.”

Eva Pilgrim is also leaving ‘GMA3’

Eva Pilgrim, who had co-hosted with Morgan, is also no longer a part of GMA3; she was recently announced as the new anchor of the syndicated news magazine Inside Edition. With the two hosts no longer a part of the third hour, ABC will have to yet again figure out how to capture viewers.

Morgan and Pilgrim originally came to the show to replace T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach, who left the show amid scandal after their affair went public. Previously, the series was hosted by Michael Strahan and Sara Haines in 2018.

What’s next for ‘GMA3’?

Per The Hollywood Reporter, ABC News is planning a revamping of GMA3 with Pilgrim and Morgan gone.

As The Wrap reported, “A source said that the change in anchors does not come as a surprise at GMA3, and the move was the conclusion of a weeks-long evolution of the show. Back in March, the show faced layoffs alongside other programs at ABC News. They were then placed under the leadership of “GMA” executive producer Simone Swink. A rotating panel of hosts has led “GMA3” programs in recent weeks, more closely resembling the overall GMA brand GMA3 has been folded into. A source told TheWrap this format for the show will continue.”