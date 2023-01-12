Demascus, the Black sci-fi comedy series that was once promised to debut at AMC, is now ready to premiere on Tubi.

Created by Tearrance Arvelle Chisholm and produced by AMC Studios, the series stars Okieriete Onaodowan as the title character, who learns more about himself through a new technology that allows him to live an alternate version of his life. The series is described as “a comedic, genre-defying, coming-of-age story that explores the gulf between Black male perspectives.”

The series was dropped by AMC in 2023 in a cost-cutting measure, despite the show having completed production.

The trailer shows a look into the world of a Black man who wants to gain more clarity about himself and the world he lives in. The challenge, Demascaus finds out, is figuring out what direction he wants his life to take, especially when you can live an infinite number of lives through the experimental treatment.

Who else stars in ‘Demascus’?

The series also stars Martin Lawrence, Shakira Ja’nai Paye, Caleb Eberhardt and Janet Hubert, who previously wrote online how this series marks her first series regular role in 32 years.

As evidenced by the first-look images, Lynn Whitfield, Tyrel Jackson Williams, Brittany Adebumola and more also appear.

Janet Hubert | Photo Credit: Jace Downs/AMC Networks. L-R: Caleb Eberhardt and Okieriete “Oak” Onaodowan | Photo Credit: Jace Downs/AMC Networks. Lynn Whitfield | Photo Credit: Jace Downs/AMC Networks. Brittany Adebumola | Photo Credit: Jace Downs/AMC Networks. Janet Hubert | Photo Credit: Jace Downs/AMC Networks. L-R: Caleb Eberhardt and Okieriete “Oak” Onaodowan | Photo Credit: Jace Downs/AMC Networks. Shakira JaNai Paye | Photo Credit: Jace Downs/AMC Networks. L-R: Caleb Eberhardt and Okieriete “Oak” Onaodowan | Photo Credit: Jace Downs/AMC Networks. Shakira JaNai Paye | Photo Credit: Jace Downs/AMC Networks. Martin Lawrence | Photo Credit: Jace Downs/AMC Networks. Okieriete “Oak” Onaodowan



| Photo Credit: Jace Downs/AMC Networks. Tyrel Jackson Williams | Photo Credit: Jace Downs/AMC Networks. L-R: Caleb Eberhardt, Amos Blackmon and Okieriete “Oak” Onaodowan | Photo Credit: Jace Downs/AMC Networks. Sasha Hutchings | Photo Credit: Jace Downs/AMC Networks.

When will ‘Demascus’ premiere?

The series was originally set to debut on AMC and AMC+, but thanks to a partnership between Tubi and AMC Networks, Demascus is now ready to stream on Aug. 7.

Mark Johnson serves as executive producer through his company Gran Via Productions. Gran Via’s Myki Bajaj also executive produces. Kirk A. Moore and Chisholm are the co-showrunners.