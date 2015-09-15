Denzel Washington is in his villain era once again in Ridley Scott’s Gladiator II.

Blavity/Shadow and Act Managing Editor Trey Mangum spoke with Washington about his character Macrinus and how he became one of Rome’s political powerhouses.

“He was at the bottom and found a way, dedicated himself, sold his soul to make his way to the top,” he said. “When you sell your soul to the devil, then you’re willing to do anything. They didn’t even use some of the darker stuff that I did on screen when we shot it. Maybe they thought I went too far to the left, but he’s willing to do anything to anyone, in any way, to get what he wants.”

Washington also said he was happy to reteam with director Ridley Scott, who directed Washington in American Gangster, because of what Scott brings to filmmaking.

“It’s all about the filmmaker. [And] the material obviously…but I only want to work at his point in my life…with great directors…directors that are going to help me grow and stretch,” he said. “I don’t have too many more movies in me so it’s gotta be with the best.”

Watch the full interview with Washington, Paul Mescal, Scott and Connie Nielsen below.

Gladiator II comes to theaters on Nov. 22.