The untimely death of iconic R&B and soul singer Frankie Beverly has rocked the music industry, with fans and musicians alike expressing their condolences online.

Born Howard Beverly, he famously founded Maze in 1970 and went on to release a string of notable classics. “Joy and Pain,” “I Wanna Thank You,” and “We Are One” are just a handful of the records that have resonated with generations. However, the most widely recognized and adored single is arguably “Before I Let Go.” The platinum-selling hit was released in 1981 and has since become synonymous with togetherness and Black functions. Sadly, he passed away on September 10th, with his loved ones announcing it the following day in a Facebook statement.

“He lived his life with pure soul as one would say, and for us, no one did it better. He lived for his music, family, and friends. Love one another as he would want that for us all,” part of the status read.

The statement signed “The Beverly Family” offered no insight into his personal life and those he left behind. While it has been documented that he had at least one son, Anthony, who performed on the road with him, one question that has come up in the wake of his death is whether Beverly had a wife. He has long been relatively quiet about his love life, and it does not appear that he ever married. However, small glimpses of a possible relationship have emerged. Still, most details remain a mystery.

Frankie Beverly May Have Had a Longtime Partner

While the star had no known wife, several outlets have reported that Beverly was in a long-term relationship with KRON 4 news anchor Pam Moore. They were reportedly together for at least a decade. In photos that have surfaced online, Moore was by Beverly’s side at Anthony’s 1997 wedding.

It’s unclear if they were an actual couple at the time of his death, but it appears they may have been together in recent years. In an April 2019 photo on Anthony’s Instagram, he proudly posed alongside his father and Moore with the caption, “Family time…. #FunNight #BeverlySquad.”

Moore is not Anthony’s mother. This was confirmed when he shared a throwback photo of him and his mom shared on his Instagram back in 2022. Another clue that Moore and Beverly were an item was a touching message shared by NBA writer Marc J. Spears.

My condolences and prayers to Pam Moore and the Beverly family. This icon had a stellar voice and legendary stage presence and swag with his easy like Sunday morning music. Honor to see him perform at ESSENCE several times. Countless men dressed like him in white. Respect Frankie https://t.co/ryflcErxwJ — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) September 11, 2024

Beverly’s family has not spoken out beyond the initial statement about his life. Judging how he chose to keep his personal affairs out of the spotlight, the true nature of his relationship with Moore will likely remain a private matter.