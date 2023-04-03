Frankie Beverly, the legendary R&B singer with classic hits like “Before I Let Go,” with his band, Maze, has died at 77, his family confirmed in an Instagram post shared on his page.
The renowned hitmaker, born Stanley Howard Beverly, died on Tuesday. According to the post, there are no further details regarding his death, and the family has requested privacy as they navigate this difficult time with one another.
“Grieving the loss of a loved one is a deeply personal and emotional experience. During this time, as we are navigating feelings of sorrow, reflection, and remembrance we kindly ask for privacy and understanding, allowing us the space to grieve in our own way. This period for is one of healing, and your respect for our need for solitude is appreciated as we honor the memory of our beloved Howard Stanley Beverly known to the world as Frankie Beverly,” the family wrote in the post’s caption.
“He lived his life with pure soul as one would say, and for us, no one did it better. He lived for his music, family and friends.”
The post concluded with a message to his fanbase and everyone who loved him, “Love one another as he would want that for us all.”
Fox 5 Atlanta reported that Beverly was a famed singer, songwriter, producer and frontman to the R&B band Maze. He was born on Dec. 6, 1946, in Philadelphia. His musical career began in the 1960s when he formed the doo-wop band The Blenders. Beverly also had a soul group called The Butlers, which had some local success.
After the two groups parted ways, Beverly relocated to the San Francisco Bay area in the early 1970s and formed the legendary band Maze. They gained recognition from the late singer Marvin Gaye, who invited them to perform as an opening act on his tour. Several years later, they released their debut album, Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly, in 1977. Throughout the ’70s and ’80s, the band developed a fanbase and released timeless hits like “Joy and Pain,” “Before I Let Go,” and “Golden Time of Day.”
“Before I Let Go” became a cookout staple in the Black community, with everyone eager to show off their moves to the classic tune. Frankie Beverly and Maze remained musical icons, and their music continues to be widely played today.
Social media users shared thoughts and condolences to the legendary singer’s family and friends.
